Fragrance Market - India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2022' gives a comprehensive analysis of the fragrance industry in India. Fragrances are the unique combinations of natural and synthetic substances that are added in different products to give them distinctive scents. Perfumers keep on working on new fragrances using various fragrance ingredients and combine them in a unique way to produce fragrance products which can be used for different purposes. Fragrances industry majorly includes two categories viz. deodorant and perfumes which are then categorized into several sub-forms. Deodorants in India are available in aerosol/spray form as well as in roll-ons and sticks whereas perfumes are available in the form of eau de toilette, eau de cologne, eau fraiche and eau de parfum. The fragrance industry is set to witness an increase in the demand for high-end sophisticated fragrances as consumers are altering their lifestyle and adapting the luxurious fragrances in their daily personal grooming regime.

India fragrance market is dominated by deodorants whereas perfumes are also picking up pace with the onset of lifestyle changes. Deodorants kill the bacteria that causes odor when there is perspiration. As it is a more natural process to allow bodies to sweat, it makes more sense for consumers to use deodorants. Aluminium-free underarm deodorants play a vital role in keeping the body clean and fresh. For the present generation, it is impossible to imagine life without deodorants. Different types of deodorants are available in the Indian market today with a number of brands and this has given a plethora of choices to consumers. India deodorant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% over next five years out of which the aerosol/spray form of deodorant is expected to continue its dominance over 2017-2022.

According to "India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2022', the demand for fragrance products has been driven by rising disposable income, the importance of personal grooming, emergence of working women in India and the hot, humid and tropical climate conditions of India. Rising demand for perfumes from working professionals is one of the major growth drivers for perfume industry as professionals want to smell good everyday from the moment they enter into the office till their exit. The mindset that men and women feel confident by using fragrance products has been one of the key points for the companies to look into this segment and tap the market as much as possible.

Key Category

• Deodorant

• Perfume

“India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2022” discusses the following aspects of fragrance products in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of fragrance market in India:

- Global Fragrance Market Outlook

- Global Fragrance Market Size & Forecast

- Global Fragrance Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Category

- Global Deodorant Market Outlook

- Global Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- Global Spray Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- Global Sticks & Solids Market Size & Forecast

- Global Roll-On Market Size & Forecast

- Global Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Product Type

- Global Perfume Market Outlook

- Global Perfume Market Size & Forecast

- Global Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Ingredient Type, By Distribution Channel

- India Fragrance Market Outlook

- India Fragrance Market Size & Forecast

- India Organized Fragrance Market Size & Forecast

- India Unorganized Fragrance Market Size & Forecast

- India Fragrance Market Segmental Analysis: By Category, By End User

- India Deodorant Market Outlook

- India Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- India Spray Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- India Roll-On & Stick Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- India Organized Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- India Unorganized Deodorant Market Size & Forecast

- India Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Brand, By End User, By Demographics

- India Perfume Market Outlook

- India Perfume Market Size & Forecast

- India Organized Perfume Market Size & Forecast

- India Unorganized Perfume Market Size & Forecast

- India Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By End User, By Sales Channel

- Product Price & Variant Analysis of deodorants for men and women

- Product Price & Variant Analysis of perfumes for men and women

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

- Key vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of deodorants and perfumes in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fragrance Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By Category

2.3. Global Deodorant Market Outlook

2.3.1. Market Size By Value

2.3.1.1. Overall Market

2.3.1.2. Spray Deodorant Market

2.3.1.3. Sticks & Solids Deodorant Market

2.3.1.4. Roll-On Deodorant Market

2.3.2. Market Share

2.3.2.1. By Company

2.3.2.2. By Region

2.3.2.3. By Product Type

2.4. Global Perfume Market Outlook

2.4.1. Market Size By Value

2.4.2. Market Share

2.4.2.1. By Company

2.4.2.2. By Region

2.4.2.3. By Ingredient Type

2.4.2.4. By Distribution Channel

3. India Fragrance Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Organized Vs. Unorganized Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Category

3.2.2. By End User

3.3. India Deodorant Market Outlook

