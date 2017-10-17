Singapore Airlines (SIA) 2017: Company Profile, Swot Analysis, Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017
Operating four airlines under one roof is expected to allow Singapore Airlines Group to have wider regional exposure and the ability to tap into both budget and luxury consumer segments. Nonetheless, the financial performance of the airline in the last couple of years has been rather modest which requires more focus by the carrier on achieving synergies between its brands, streamlining of its route network as well as a more tailored approach regarding its regional partnerships.
Singapore Airlines has had two consecutive years of soaring profits, thanks to the declining price of oil. Growth has also been fuelled by the success of subsidiaries like Silkair and Scoot. Singapore Airlines has increased its stake in Tigerair to 90%, and is merging Scoot and Tigerair under the Scoot brand as of 2017, creating a stronger LCC product. Scoot will fly on long haul routes, as SIA aims for more internationalisation in response to growing competition in the Asia Pacific region.
Researcher ’s Singapore Airlines (SIA) in Travel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Travel market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Scope
STRATEGIC EVALUATION
Key company facts
Brand portfolio
Financial assessment
Singapore Airlines: Corporate structure
SilkAir and Scoot
SWOT: Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA)
Key strategic objectives and challenges
COMPETITIVE POSITIONING
Performance fluctuations
Global ranking
Regional performance
Changi Airport
GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES
Route network: A very regional presence
Diversifying the regional partnership network
SilkAir and Scoot expand, Vistara up to speed
New category focus
Premium economy class
BRAND STRATEGY
SilkAir and Scoot in more active strategies
All three brands have larger Facebook presence
In-flight personalised service
……Continued
