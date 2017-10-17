Molded Plastic Packaging 2017 Market in America Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.63 % and Forecast to 2021

The report provides in depth study of “Molded Plastic Packaging” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

Molded Plastic Packaging Market Analysis And Forecast

About Molded Plastic Packaging

Molded plastics can be defined as plastics that are molded into various shapes and sizes or into different forms such as jars, bottles, and plastic tubes. A mold is a hollow material which can be of any shape or size, filled with liquid or any other material such as plastic or glass. The liquid then sets inside the mold, adopting the exact shape and size of the mold. Molded plastics are one of the preferred forms of packaging over other packaging materials such as glass. This is because certain chemical and physical properties of molded plastics make them popular over other certain other methods of packaging.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the molded plastic packaging market in Americas to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the molded plastic packaging market in Americas for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Canada

• Mexico

• The US

• Others

Technavio's report, Molded Plastic Packaging Market in Americas 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alpha Packaging

• Apex Plastics

• Plastipak

• Silgan Holdings

Other prominent vendors

• EVCO Plastics

• First American Plastic Molding Enterprise

• Gemini Plastics

• Graham Packaging Company

• Hoosier Custom Plastic

• HTI Plastics

• National Molding

• R&D Molders

• RPC Group

• Sonoco

• Streamline Plastics

Market driver

• Rising demand for beverages

Market challenge

• Expected rise in the prices of raw material

Market trend

• Increased focus on sustainability

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2390671-molded-plastic-packaging-market-in-americas-2017-2021

