Digital Crosspoint Switch 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 9.03% and Forecast to 2021

Digital Crosspoint Switch Market 2017

Digital crosspoint switches direct the flow of internet traffic between computers on a network. These switches tend to focus on local area network (LAN), metro networking systems, enterprise connectivity, and industrial automation applications. A digital crosspoint switch has become a virtual requirement in all kinds of networks, which provide ultra-high-speed connectivity. The high-speed connectivity creates a demand for video, high-speed data transfer, and cloud-based services. Digital crosspoint switches offer a central connection in any communication network, where connected device has a dedicated link with full operational bandwidth. Switches split LAN data into smaller packets and send it to the destination. Every port on the switch represents a dedicated 10/100 ME and 1.5/11/45 Gbps pathway. The pathway reduces jilter and crosstalk in the socket board and allows single ended voltage swing.

The analysts forecast the global digital crosspoint switch market to grow at a CAGR of 9.03 % during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital crosspoint switch market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different form factors of crosspoint switches.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• Analog Devices,

• ON Semiconductor,

• Lattice Semiconductor,

• Microchip Technology,

• Microsemi,

• Texas Instruments,

• MACOM

Market driver

• Increasing deployment of data centers

Market driver

• Increasing deployment of data centers

Market challenge

• Technical barriers for new entrants

Market challenge

• Technical barriers for new entrants

Market trend

• Potential explosion of cloud data servers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Go-to-market approach: OEM's perspective

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by form factors

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by 2*2 to 12*12

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by 12*12 to 64*64

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by 64*64 and above

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by communication

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by consumer electronics

• Global digital crosspoint switch market by industrial

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Digital crosspoint switch market in APAC

• Digital crosspoint switch market in Americas

• Digital crosspoint switch market in EMEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• UK

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Potential explosion of cloud data servers

• Decrease in price of digital crosspoint switches

• Decline in server infrastructure prices

..…..Continued