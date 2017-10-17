Space Habitat 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.83 % and Forecast to 2021
The report provides in depth study of “Space Habitat” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization
Space Habitat Market Analysis And Forecast
About Space Habitat
Space habitat is a concept intended for long-term settlement in outer space. This includes the development of colonies on the surface of other celestial bodies. Engineers and scientists are continuously working on developing various prototype designs to replicate ideal human settlements in the form of a space habitat. Earth provides a sustainable environment to support natural habitats that help living organisms thrive. Other celestial bodies do not provide the same support system as Earth. Several concepts are being studied to make human survival possible on Mars, but there are several impediments as indicated in the following exhibit.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global space habitat market to grow at a CAGR of 13.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global space habitat market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the matured contracts and R&D funding for space-habitat technologies.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Space Habitat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bigelow Aerospace
• Boeing
• Lockheed Martin
• NanoRacks
• Orbital ATK
• SNC
Other prominent vendors
• MAXAM
• Armadillo Aerospace
• SpaceX
Market driver
• Adoption of reusable launch vehicles
Market challenge
• Insufficient infrastructure and integrated technology for space colonization
Market trend
• Provision to recycle resources in space
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
• Global space habitat market segmentation by technology
• Global inflatable space habitat market
• Global non-inflatable space habitat market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation of global space habitat market
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Bigelow Aerospace
• Boeing
• Lockheed Martin
• NanoRacks
• Orbital ATK
• SNC
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
Continued…….
