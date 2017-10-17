Insurtech Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global insurtech Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Insurtech Market

Description

The insurance technology or insurtech is an increasing phenomenon that has revamped the insurance industry to connect with a wider customer base consisting of High Net Worth individuals (HNWI), upper middle-income group, and lower middle-income group. The insurtech platforms have the potential to help insurance companies to improve their relevancy to the customers to rebuild their trust. This will help in customer engagement.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insurtech market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investments made in insurtech platforms in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Insurtech Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Friendsurance

• Guevara

• Oscars

• Zhong An

Other prominent vendors

• Acculitx

• Allay

• Analyze Re,

• Array Health

• BankBazaar.com

• Bayzat

• Bought By Many

• Censio

• Claim Di

• Collective Health

• Common Easy

• CoverFox

• CoverHound

• Cuvva

• Dynamis Software

• EaseCentral

• Eligible

• EverQuote

• FirstBest Systems

• Gather

• Gives range

• GoHealth

• Goji

• Gravie

• GroupHub

• Haven Life

• HealthCare.com

• HealthSherpa

• Hixme

• InforcePRO

• insPeer

• insuremyrentalcar.com

• Insurify

• Jointly

• Justworks

• Ladder

• Limelight Health

• Lumity

• Maxwell Health

• Metromile

• miEdge

• Navera

• Picwell

• PlanSource

• PokitDok

• PolicyBazaar

• PolicyGenius

• Praedicat

• QuanTemplate

• RenewBuy

• ROOT

• Sherpaa

• Shift Technology

• SimplyInsured

• Snapsheet

• Spex

• Stride Health

• Sure

• Sureify

• Inspool

• Zebra

• TongJuBao

• Trov,

• Tyche

• Uvamo

• Zenefits

• Zest Health

• Zipari

Market driver

• Growth of Internet-based business ecosystem

Market challenge

• Increasing fraudulent claims

Market trend

• Incorporating big data analytics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Countries covered

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Overview of insurtech

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC

PART 07: Market drivers

• Growth of Internet-based business ecosystem

• Rationalization of transaction process

• Increased need for customer satisfaction

PART 08: Impact of drivers

PART 09: Market challenges

• Increasing fraudulent claims

• High cost of investment

• Global regulatory uncertainty

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Incorporating big data analytics

• Innovations in insurance technology

• Tapping potential of social media channels for better market penetration and collaboration medium

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor profile

• Friendsurance

• Guevara

• Oscars

• Zhong An

………..CONTINUED

