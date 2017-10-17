India Frozen Food Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

India Frozen Food Market Overview, 2016-2022”, retail frozen food market is close to 24-26% of the overall frozen food market

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Previously, the India frozen food industry in India was limited to only basic frozen vegetables and French fries. But today, there is an extensive range of products from fruits & vegetables to frozen meats and from frozen snacking to full meal options. The Indian frozen food market is segregated mainly into six segments viz. frozen vegetables, frozen seafood, frozen snacks, frozen red meat, frozen poultry and others. Consumers in developed countries identify these frozen products as useful home meal solutions and appreciate the ease and quickness of preparation. This is considered to be the main USP of any frozen product available in the market. However, in India, consumption of frozen food is still close to negligible. The market is largely dominated by select national brands and some regional players. McCain Foods, Venky's, Mother Dairy, Al Kabeer, Innovative Foods, Godrej Tyson Foods etc. are some of the major players operating in the industry.

According to “India Frozen Food Market Overview, 2016-2022”, retail frozen food market is close to 24-26% of the overall frozen food market and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the forecast period also. Major factors driving the retail sector are growing customer craving, rising awareness and acceptance, increase in selling points, rise in number of working women, changing lifestyle, deeper penetration by organized retail players and increase in available freezer space at the retail domain. Despite the challenges being faced by the cold chain industry, the frozen food market is expected to grow due to consumer demand and many new players and brands entering into the industry. These new players will bring into new varieties of product to fulfill the consumer demand. Frozen foods have also witnessed rapid growth with the evolution and growth in modern retail. Today, modern trade/retail is a more favored shopping destination as consumers find greater variety, quality and convenient pack sizes here. Moreover, modern stores also provide space for better brand visibility and communication. Some of the best performing retail stores include Easyday, Tesco, HyperCity, Spencer’s, DMart, Food Bazaar, etc. which have extensive cold storage facilities with them.

There are three end users who combine to form the Indian frozen food industry; they are retail consumers, commercial businesses and exports. Before some years, players were largely dependent on export market which earned significant revenues to them. However, with growing importance of frozen food in the commercial and retail sector, domestic market has also turned to be lucrative. Today, the Quick Service Restaurants, fast food chains, hotels, and cafes from not only metros, but even from tier-II and tier-III cities are gearing up to offer their customers the finest in food along with the ambience. Hence, they have started using frozen food to serve their orders quickly and efficiently without any hassles.

Key Segments

• Frozen Vegetables

• Frozen Snacks

• Frozen Seafood

• Frozen Poultry

• Frozen Red Meat

• Others

“India Frozen Food Market Overview, 2016-2022” discusses the following aspects of frozen food in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of frozen food market in India:

- Global Frozen Food Market Outlook

- India Frozen Food Market Outlook

- India Frozen Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Retail Frozen Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Commercial Frozen Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Export Frozen Food Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India Frozen Food Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Food Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Segment, By End User, By Sales Channel

- India Frozen Vegetables Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Green Peas Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Mixed Green Vegetables Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Corn Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Cauliflower Florets Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Vegetables Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

- India Frozen Snacks Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Seafood Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Poultry Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Poultry Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

- India Frozen Red Meat Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India Frozen Red Meat Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

- The key vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of frozen food in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



