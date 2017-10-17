Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary 

Industrial Ethernet market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Belden 
Siemens 
Phoenix Contact  
Red Lion Controls 
Cisco 
Schneider Electric 
Rockwell Automation 
Beckhoff?automation 
Westermo 
Moxa 
Kyland 
WAGO Corporation 
Advantech 
Transcend

Global Industrial Ethernet Market: Product Segment Analysis 
Ethernet/IP 
PROFINET 
EtherCAT 
Modbus TCP/IP 
POWERLINK 
Global Industrial Ethernet Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Electric power 
Transportation 
Oil & Gas 
Global Industrial Ethernet Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Industrial Ethernet Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 
      1.1.1 Ethernet/IP 
      1.1.2 PROFINET 
      1.1.3 EtherCAT 
          1.1.1.4 Modbus TCP/IP 
          1.1.1.5 POWERLINK 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

……

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Belden 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 Siemens 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 Phoenix Contact  
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 Red Lion Controls 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 Cisco 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 Schneider Electric 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 Rockwell Automation 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 Beckhoff?automation 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 Westermo 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.10 Moxa 
      5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.11 Kyland 
      5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.12 WAGO Corporation 
      5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.13 Advantech 
      5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.14 Transcend 
      5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Continued……

