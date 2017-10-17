Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Airport IT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.48% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Airport IT Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Airport IT Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Airport IT Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Airport IT solutions include IT hardware, software, and services that support airport infrastructure. Airport IT solutions help in monitoring, regulating, and improving the airport structure, including airfields, terminals, roadways, people movers, and rails, which enable the flow between passengers, baggage counters, airplanes, automobiles, rentals, cars, and trucks. The solution also helps in managing airports, thereby increasing the efficiency of the staffs and enhancing the passenger experience inside airport premises.

Covered in this Report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Airport IT market for the period 2015-2019. The report includes information about the latest development in airports across the globe and the market segmentation by solution type and geography. 

The Global Airport IT Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Airport IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors 
• Amadeus IT Group 
• INFORM 
• SITA 
• Ultra Electronics Airport Systems

Other Prominent Vendors 
• AirIT 
• Atos 
• Capgemini 
• Damarel 
• Ikusi 
• Lockheed Martin 
• NEC 
• Northrop Grumman 
• Passur 
• RESA 
• Rockwell Collins 
• Saab Sensis 
• Travelsky 
• UFIS Airport Solutions 

Market Driver 
• Growing Global Air Passenger Traffic 
Market Challenge 
• Increased Cost of Implementation and Airport Operations 
Market Trend 
• Growing Investment for Development of Airports Worldwide 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary 
List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report
    03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Market Segmentation by Solution Type 
07.1 Operational Systems Market 
Latest Development in Airport 
Market Segmentation by Geography 
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
………..CONTINUED

 

