Airport IT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.48% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global Airport IT Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Global Airport IT Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Airport IT Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Airport IT solutions include IT hardware, software, and services that support airport infrastructure. Airport IT solutions help in monitoring, regulating, and improving the airport structure, including airfields, terminals, roadways, people movers, and rails, which enable the flow between passengers, baggage counters, airplanes, automobiles, rentals, cars, and trucks. The solution also helps in managing airports, thereby increasing the efficiency of the staffs and enhancing the passenger experience inside airport premises.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Airport IT market for the period 2015-2019. The report includes information about the latest development in airports across the globe and the market segmentation by solution type and geography.
The Global Airport IT Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Airport IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Amadeus IT Group
• INFORM
• SITA
• Ultra Electronics Airport Systems
Other Prominent Vendors
• AirIT
• Atos
• Capgemini
• Damarel
• Ikusi
• Lockheed Martin
• NEC
• Northrop Grumman
• Passur
• RESA
• Rockwell Collins
• Saab Sensis
• Travelsky
• UFIS Airport Solutions
Market Driver
• Growing Global Air Passenger Traffic
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Increased Cost of Implementation and Airport Operations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Growing Investment for Development of Airports Worldwide
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Solution Type
07.1 Operational Systems Market
Latest Development in Airport
Market Segmentation by Geography
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
………..CONTINUED
