Fantasy Sports 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.32% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Fantasy Sports Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Fantasy Sports Market

Description

A fantasy sport, also known as rotisserie or owner simulation or roto, is an online game that allows end-users to own a fantasy sport team along with real-life professional players. The performance of the fantasy sport team depends on the real-life performance of players. End-users participate in various fantasy sports events after paying league fees. The winners of these sports events are given cash prizes and other items such as coupons, freebies, and goods samples. Fantasy football, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy hockey, fantasy auto racing, fantasy golf, fantasy cricket, fantasy professional wrestling, and other fantasy sports are gaining popularity day by day worldwide. These games can be played as a daily event or may range to month-long seasons.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Fantasy Sports market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from league fees paid by end-users to participate in fantasy sports events.

In terms of product, the Global Fantasy Sports market is segmented as follows:

• Fantasy Football

• Fantasy Baseball

• Fantasy Auto Racing

• Fantasy Basketball

• Fantasy Hockey

• Fantasy Golf

• Others

The major end-users of the Global Fantasy Sports market are as follows:

• Male

• Female

The Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Fantasy Sports market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Key Vendors

• CBS

• DraftKings

• ESPN

• FanDuel

• Yahoo

Other Prominent Vendors

• Ballr

• Bovada

• DraftTeam Fantasy Sports

• Fantacy Aces

• FantasyDraft

• Fantrax

• MGT Capital Investments

• RealTime Fantasy Sports

• Victiv

Market Driver

• Adoption of Smartphones

Market Challenge

• Low Quality of Wireless Networks

Market Trend

• Use of Fantasy Sports for Brand Promotion

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-users

07.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by End-users Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by Geographical Segmentation

08.2 Fantasy Sports Market in North America

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Fantasy Sports Market in Europe

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Fantasy Sports Market in APAC Region

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Fantasy Sports Market in ROW

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Industry News

16.2.1 Industry Associations

16.2.2 Key News

16.2.3 M&As

16.3 Market Vendor Analysis 2014

16.4 Other Prominent Vendors

………..CONTINUED