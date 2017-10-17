Fantasy Sports 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.32% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global Fantasy Sports Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32 percent over the period 2014-2019.
PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Fantasy Sports Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
A fantasy sport, also known as rotisserie or owner simulation or roto, is an online game that allows end-users to own a fantasy sport team along with real-life professional players. The performance of the fantasy sport team depends on the real-life performance of players. End-users participate in various fantasy sports events after paying league fees. The winners of these sports events are given cash prizes and other items such as coupons, freebies, and goods samples. Fantasy football, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy hockey, fantasy auto racing, fantasy golf, fantasy cricket, fantasy professional wrestling, and other fantasy sports are gaining popularity day by day worldwide. These games can be played as a daily event or may range to month-long seasons.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Fantasy Sports market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from league fees paid by end-users to participate in fantasy sports events.
In terms of product, the Global Fantasy Sports market is segmented as follows:
• Fantasy Football
• Fantasy Baseball
• Fantasy Auto Racing
• Fantasy Basketball
• Fantasy Hockey
• Fantasy Golf
• Others
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38297-global-fantasy-sports-market-2015-2019
The major end-users of the Global Fantasy Sports market are as follows:
• Male
• Female
The Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Fantasy Sports market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key Vendors
• CBS
• DraftKings
• ESPN
• FanDuel
• Yahoo
Other Prominent Vendors
• Ballr
• Bovada
• DraftTeam Fantasy Sports
• Fantacy Aces
• FantasyDraft
• Fantrax
• MGT Capital Investments
• RealTime Fantasy Sports
• Victiv
Market Driver
• Adoption of Smartphones
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Low Quality of Wireless Networks
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Use of Fantasy Sports for Brand Promotion
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/38297-global-fantasy-sports-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-users
07.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by End-users Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by Geographical Segmentation
08.2 Fantasy Sports Market in North America
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Fantasy Sports Market in Europe
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Fantasy Sports Market in APAC Region
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Fantasy Sports Market in ROW
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Industry News
16.2.1 Industry Associations
16.2.2 Key News
16.2.3 M&As
16.3 Market Vendor Analysis 2014
16.4 Other Prominent Vendors
………..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here