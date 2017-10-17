Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Fantasy Sports 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.32% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Fantasy Sports Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Fantasy Sports Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

A fantasy sport, also known as rotisserie or owner simulation or roto, is an online game that allows end-users to own a fantasy sport team along with real-life professional players. The performance of the fantasy sport team depends on the real-life performance of players. End-users participate in various fantasy sports events after paying league fees. The winners of these sports events are given cash prizes and other items such as coupons, freebies, and goods samples. Fantasy football, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy hockey, fantasy auto racing, fantasy golf, fantasy cricket, fantasy professional wrestling, and other fantasy sports are gaining popularity day by day worldwide. These games can be played as a daily event or may range to month-long seasons.

Covered in this Report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Fantasy Sports market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from league fees paid by end-users to participate in fantasy sports events. 
In terms of product, the Global Fantasy Sports market is segmented as follows: 
• Fantasy Football 
• Fantasy Baseball 
• Fantasy Auto Racing 
• Fantasy Basketball 
• Fantasy Hockey 
• Fantasy Golf 
• Others

The major end-users of the Global Fantasy Sports market are as follows: 
• Male 
• Female

The Global Fantasy Sports Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Fantasy Sports market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• North America 
• ROW

Key Vendors 
• CBS 
• DraftKings 
• ESPN 
• FanDuel 
• Yahoo 

Other Prominent Vendors 
• Ballr 
• Bovada 
• DraftTeam Fantasy Sports 
• Fantacy Aces 
• FantasyDraft 
• Fantrax 
• MGT Capital Investments 
• RealTime Fantasy Sports 
• Victiv

Market Driver 
• Adoption of Smartphones 
Market Challenge 
• Low Quality of Wireless Networks 
Market Trend 
• Use of Fantasy Sports for Brand Promotion 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary 
List of Abbreviations 
Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
Introduction 
Market Landscape 
06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
Market Segmentation by End-users
    07.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by End-users Segmentation 
Geographical Segmentation 
08.1 Global Fantasy Sports Market by Geographical Segmentation 
    08.2 Fantasy Sports Market in North America 
      08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.3 Fantasy Sports Market in Europe 
      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.4 Fantasy Sports Market in APAC Region 
      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.5 Fantasy Sports Market in ROW 
      08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast 
Buying Criteria 
Market Growth Drivers 
Drivers and their Impact 
Market Challenges 
Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
Market Trends 
Trends and their Impact 
Vendor Landscape 
16.1 Competitive Scenario 
    16.2 Industry News 
      16.2.1 Industry Associations 
      16.2.2 Key News 
      16.2.3 M&As 
    16.3 Market Vendor Analysis 2014 
    16.4 Other Prominent Vendors 
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

