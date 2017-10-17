Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Industry 2017 Europe Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Suppliers Forecast to 2022

The report provides in depth study of “Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)” using SWOT analysis, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Analysis And Forecast

This report studies the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market. UHPC, or Ultra High Performance Concrete, is a class of concrete defined by its exceptionally high strength and durability. It was developed in Europe in the 1980s for specialized applications that demand superior strength and corrosion resistance – marine anchors, piers and seismic structures. Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is an advanced cementitious-based composite material that offers new opportunities for infrastructure works, building constructions and many niche markets. In the last two decades UHPC has been used for both structural and non-structural precast components in many countries. However, this outstanding technology has struggled to become a main-stream technology for everyday use due to lack of design codes and due to initial high investment costs of manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the high UHPC material cost makes it hard to compete with conventional designs optimized for other materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lafarge

Sika AG

RAMPF Holding

CeEntek

Metalco

TAKTL

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

split into

SIFCON

RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete)

CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Others

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373970-europe-ultra-high-performance-concrete-uhpc-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC), for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table Of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 split into

1.2.2 SIFCON

1.2.3 RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete)

1.2.4 CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bridge Construction

1.3.2 Building Construction

1.3.3 Military Construction

1.3.4 Anti-detonating Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lafarge

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Lafarge Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Lafarge News

2.2 Sika AG

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Sika AG Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Sika AG News

2.3 RAMPF Holding

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 RAMPF Holding Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 RAMPF Holding News

2.4 CeEntek

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 CeEntek Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 CeEntek News

2.5 Metalco

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Metalco Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Metalco News

2.6 TAKTL

2.6.1 Profile

2.6.2 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 TAKTL Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.4 Business Overview

2.6.5 TAKTL News

3 Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Europe Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 5 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Market Competition Trend

Continued…….

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2373970-europe-ultra-high-performance-concrete-uhpc-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)