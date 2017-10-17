Road Freight Transportation 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.67% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Road Freight Transportation market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 percent over the period 2014-2019.

US Road Freight Transportation Market

Description

Road freight transportation is the movement of goods by surface transportation carriers, such as trucks and trailers. It includes less than truckload and full truckload transportation carriers. In addition, road freight transportation includes refrigerated trucks, which are used for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products. Often, road freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide additional value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, door-to-door delivery, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Currently, road freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative SCM.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Road Freight Transportation market in the US for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by road freight transportation service providers. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the market. In addition, it outlines the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also summarizes the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as key trends that are emerging in the market. The report also segments the market on the basis of the type of road freight transportation carriers in the US.

On the basis of the type of road freight transportation carriers, the market is segmented as follows:

Full Truckload

• LTL

• Private Carriers

The Road Freight Transportation Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also summaries the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, and the key trends that are emerging in the market.

Key Vendors

• Con-way Inc.

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

• Schneider National Inc.

• Swift Transportation Inc.

• Werner Enterprises Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

• A. Duie Pyle

• AAA Cooper

• ABF Freight System

• APL Logistics

• Associated Global Systems

• Averitt Express

• BDP International

• BGI Worldwide Logistics

• BK Logistic Solutions

• Central Transport International

• CEVA Logistics

• Champion Logistics Group

• Clutch Global

• CMS Domestic Freight Forwarding

• Cole International

• Craters and Freighters

• Daylight Transport

• Dayton Freight Lines

• DB Schenker Logistics

• Dura Logistics

• Estes Express Lines

• Expeditors International

• FedEx Supply Chain

• Freight-Moving.com

• Gateway Logistics Group

• Global Shipping Company

• Hub Group

• Mainfreight

• Menlo Worldwide Logistics

• Neovia Logistics Services

• New England Motor Freight

• NFI

• Oak Harbor Freight Lines

• Old Dominion Freight Line

• Panalpina

• Pitt Ohio Express

• R+L Carriers

• Roadrunner Transportation Systems

• Ryder

• Saia

• Samuel Shapiro

• SBA Global Logistics Services

• Southeastern Freight Lines

• Torizon

• U.S. Messenger & Logistics

• Ward Transport and Logistics

• Wilson Trucking

• XPO Logistics

• YRC Regional



Market Driver

• Developed Logistics Infrastructure.

Market Challenge

• Capital-intensive Business.

Market Trend

• Increase in M&A.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Service Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Road Freight Transportation Market in US

06.2 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

06.3 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Types of Carrier

07.1 Road Freight Transportation market in the US by Types of Carriers 2014

07.2 Segmentation of Road Freight Transportation Market in US by Type of Carriers 2014-2019

07.3 Full Truckload Carriers Market in US

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Private Carriers Market in US

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.5 LTL Carriers Market in US

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Key Vendor Ranking 2014

15.3 Other Prominent Vendors

………..CONTINUED