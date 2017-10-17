Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Aluminum Wire Rods 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Demand, Growth & Key Players - Analysis to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Aluminum Wire Rods 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Demand, Growth & Key Players - Analysis to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Aluminum Wire Rods Market 2017

Aluminum is purchased typically in a coil by wire mills, to be employed in the manufacture of rods. The manufacturing process of a rod involves the assigning of unique heat or a lot number. This lot or heat pertaining to aluminum is then processed to arrive at the final rod state. The aluminum rod that has undergone processing is then cold-drawn to arrive at the final desired aluminum wire diameter. Aluminum wire rods typically have a diameter in the range of 9.6 mm-32 mm.

The analysts forecast the global aluminum wire rods market to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum wire rods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA


The report, Global Aluminum Wire Rods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• HongFan Holdings
• Norsk Hydro
• RUSAL
• Vedanta Resources
• Vimetco

Other prominent vendors
• Alcoa
• Alro
• General Cable Technologies
• Hindalco Industries (Aditya Birla Management)
• INOTAL
• Lamifil
• OAPIL
• Southwire

Market driver
• Increasing demand for aluminum wire rods for power engineering
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• LME price fluctuations
Market challenge
• LME price fluctuations

Market trend
• Modern casting technique to produce aluminum wire rods
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Aluminum wire rods industry value chain

PART 05: Market landscape
• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market by grade
• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by grade
• Global aluminum wire rods market for electrical grade
• Global aluminum wire rods market for alloy grade
• Global aluminum wire rods market for mechanical grade

PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by application
• Global aluminum wire rods market for conductors and cables
• Global aluminum wire rods market for mechanical applications
• Global aluminum wire rods market for deoxidization

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by geography
• Aluminum wire rods market in APAC
• Aluminum wire rods market in Americas
• Aluminum wire rods market in Europe
• Aluminum wire rods market in MEA

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Modern casting technique to produce aluminum wire rods
• Conductor manufacturers with average utilization levels
• Increased utilization of special conductors

PART 12: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued

