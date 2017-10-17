Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On -“Aluminum Wire Rods 2017 Global Market – Size, Trends, Demand, Growth & Key Players - Analysis to 2021”

Aluminum Wire Rods Market 2017

Aluminum is purchased typically in a coil by wire mills, to be employed in the manufacture of rods. The manufacturing process of a rod involves the assigning of unique heat or a lot number. This lot or heat pertaining to aluminum is then processed to arrive at the final rod state. The aluminum rod that has undergone processing is then cold-drawn to arrive at the final desired aluminum wire diameter. Aluminum wire rods typically have a diameter in the range of 9.6 mm-32 mm.

The analysts forecast the global aluminum wire rods market to grow at a CAGR of 1.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum wire rods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



The report, Global Aluminum Wire Rods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• HongFan Holdings

• Norsk Hydro

• RUSAL

• Vedanta Resources

• Vimetco

Other prominent vendors

• Alcoa

• Alro

• General Cable Technologies

• Hindalco Industries (Aditya Birla Management)

• INOTAL

• Lamifil

• OAPIL

• Southwire

Market driver

• Increasing demand for aluminum wire rods for power engineering

Market challenge

• LME price fluctuations

Market trend

• Modern casting technique to produce aluminum wire rods

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Aluminum wire rods industry value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market by grade

• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by grade

• Global aluminum wire rods market for electrical grade

• Global aluminum wire rods market for alloy grade

• Global aluminum wire rods market for mechanical grade

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by application

• Global aluminum wire rods market for conductors and cables

• Global aluminum wire rods market for mechanical applications

• Global aluminum wire rods market for deoxidization

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global aluminum wire rods market by geography

• Aluminum wire rods market in APAC

• Aluminum wire rods market in Americas

• Aluminum wire rods market in Europe

• Aluminum wire rods market in MEA

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Modern casting technique to produce aluminum wire rods

• Conductor manufacturers with average utilization levels

• Increased utilization of special conductors

PART 12: Vendor landscape

