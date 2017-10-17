Mobile Data Monitoring(MDM) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.7% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the Global MDM Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.7 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Global Mobile Data Monitoring(MDM) Market
Description
MDM software are used to review or monitor performance of mobile devices in terms of data speed, usage, signal strength, and data transfer. They simplify tracking of data being transferred to other users. MDM solution is equipped with an easy user-interface that enables easy access to details about data upload or download speeds. Further, the solution also provides graphical representation of data usage and alerts users when the threshold limit is reached. It automatically disconnects internet access if the user exceeds the data usage limit. Apart from tracking data usage, MDM solution also detects the operator's network and country code, which helps the user gauge the level of trustworthiness before accessing the network.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global MDM market for the period 2015-2019.
To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sale of MDM solutions.
The Global Mobile Data Monitoring Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and lists growth prospects. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Alcatel-Lucent
• Compuware
• Ericsson
• Nokia Solutions and Networks
Other Prominent Vendors
• Astellia
• EXFO
• InfoVista
• JDS Uniphase
• Netscout Systems
• Polystar Instruments
• RADCOM
Market Driver
• Use of Personal Devices for Financial Transactions
Market Challenge
• Availability of Open MDM Solutions
Market Trend
• Increased Adoption of Big Data Services
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Product Lifecycle of MDM
06.3 Market Size and Forecast
06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
Geographical Segmentation
07.1 Global MDM Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
07.2 Global MDM Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
07.3 MDM Market in Americas
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 MDM Market in EMEA Region
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 MDM Market in APAC Region
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
Market Attractiveness
08.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Competitive Analysis 2014
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
………..CONTINUED
