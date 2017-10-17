Mobile Data Monitoring(MDM) 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.7% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global MDM Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.7 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Global Mobile Data Monitoring(MDM) Market

Description

MDM software are used to review or monitor performance of mobile devices in terms of data speed, usage, signal strength, and data transfer. They simplify tracking of data being transferred to other users. MDM solution is equipped with an easy user-interface that enables easy access to details about data upload or download speeds. Further, the solution also provides graphical representation of data usage and alerts users when the threshold limit is reached. It automatically disconnects internet access if the user exceeds the data usage limit. Apart from tracking data usage, MDM solution also detects the operator's network and country code, which helps the user gauge the level of trustworthiness before accessing the network.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global MDM market for the period 2015-2019.

To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sale of MDM solutions.

The Global Mobile Data Monitoring Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and lists growth prospects. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Compuware

• Ericsson

• Nokia Solutions and Networks

Other Prominent Vendors

• Astellia

• EXFO

• InfoVista

• JDS Uniphase

• Netscout Systems

• Polystar Instruments

• RADCOM

Market Driver

• Use of Personal Devices for Financial Transactions

Market Challenge

• Availability of Open MDM Solutions

Market Trend

• Increased Adoption of Big Data Services

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

