Green Technology 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.26% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global green technology market in construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Green Technology Market

Description

Green technology is a concept that promotes the creation and adoption of new technologies and innovations, which can minimize depletion and disturbance of natural resources. As a result, adoption of this technology across industries is driven by a standard set of goals. These goals mostly focus on creating sustainable technology solutions that significantly reduces the damage caused to the environment. With this objective, there is also a strong focus to invent products that can be reused for energy creation and consumption. Consequently, this technology helps industries in playing a vital role in contributing to a cleaner environment. This in turn, will help countries address challenges related to pollution, climate change, and resource depletion.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global green technology market in construction industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of green technology solutions sold for the construction market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Green Technology Market in Construction Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GE

• Siemens

• aleo

• Spruce Finance

Other prominent vendors

• Vivint Solar, Inc.

• Trina Solar Limited

• Eco-$mart, Inc.

• Aqualogic Inc.

• ALAN Manufacturing Inc.

• Trane Inc.

• JA Solar Holdings

• Solar Spectrum

• RUUD

Market driver

• Better maintenance of HVAC systems

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness

Market trend

• Product localization

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 05: Market segment by end-users

• Global green technology market in construction industry by end-users

• Residential segment

• Non-residential segment

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global green technology market in construction industry by products

• HVAC products

• Water solutions

• Others

PART 07: Geographic segmentation

• Global green technology market in construction industry by geographical segmentation

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

PART 09: Decision Framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Product localization

• Shift to alternative energy sources

• Industry consolidation

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive Scenario

• Competitive Benchmarking

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• GE

• Siemens

• aleo

• Spruce Finance

PART 14: Other prominent vendors

