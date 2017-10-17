Hayward, Maytronics, Pentair, Zodiac, Fluidra Identified as Leading Vendors in Pool Equipment and Maintenance Market

Pool Equipment Market Size and Industry Analysis Pool Equipment Market Segmentation Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Currently, the competitive scenario in the global pool equipment and maintenance market is intense. Many players are expected to expand their preseance

Increasing demand on new pool construction in developing countries will push the market up in the near future” — Jeniffer - Market Observer

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pool equipment and maintenance market is expected to cross $17 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% in terms of revenue during 2016−2022. In terms of volume, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR more than 11%. Increase in disposable income, growth in the travel and tourism industry, and construction of new pools are major factors that are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The pool equipment products segment is expected to witness a high growth and is likely to dominate the market. Also, the residential segment is likely to be the largest contributor to the global pool equipment and maintenance market. While North America is expected to remain the largest market led by the US, RoW is likely to emerge as the second largest revenue contributor in the global pool equipment and maintenance market at the end of the forecast period. Hayward, Pentair, Zodiac, Maytronics, and Fluidra are the major leaders in the market.

Major vendors profiled in the report are as following:

Hayward

Maytronics

Pentair

Zodiac

Fluidra

Other prominent vendors are Chemoform AG, Desjoyaux S.A., Emaux Water Technology Co. Ltd., FIJA Group, Guangdong Laswim Pool & Spa Equipment Co., Intex Recreation Corp., Lonza Group, Neptune Swimming Pools, NextPool Group, SCP Pool Corp., Waterco Ltd., and Pleatco LLC.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report



Scope of the Report

The report includes a detailed study of growth drivers, trends, and restraints of the global pool equipment and maintenance market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the purchase of equipment essential for functioning and maintaining of swimming pools across the world. The report provides the analysis of key segments of the market by product type, distribution channels, geography, and vendors. It provides a detailed analysis of revenue from various segments:

Product Type

Pool equipment

Pool maintenance

End-users Type

Residential swimming pools

Commercial swimming pools

Design Type

Inground swimming pools

Above ground swimming pools

Major Geographies

APAC

Europe

North America

RoW

Key Countries

US

Canada

UK

Australia

Brazil

France

Pool equipment are used from the installation of pools to the operation level. The pool equipment considered in this study included pumps, cleaners, filters, heaters, surround pool equipment, chemicals, return jets, and accessories. Pool maintenance is a critical function that mainly deals with the cleanliness of pools and smooth operations. There is a wide range of professional service providers that specialize in pool maintenance services.

In terms of volume, the global pool equipment and maintenance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among people to maintain their swimming pools themselves is likely to affect the global pool equipment and maintenance market. The product segment, which includes pool pumps, is the highest revenue contributor to the market.

The report provides a holistic view of the global pool equipment and maintenance market, companies involved in the market, and factors that are driving the growth. It also provides information about the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.

Click here to know more about the market research report

Pool Equipment Market Dynamics

Growth in tourism and hospitality and increased construction of swimming pools to drive the market growth

Growing inclination toward having personal pools, increasing trend to construct swimming pools with DIY setup, increasing online support options offering guidance for basic pool maintenance tasks, and implementing energy-efficient methods to increase cost savings are the latest trends that are likely to increase the global market growth. Further, increasing demand for additional swimming pool features, growing usage of eco-friendly products and changing purchasing behavior of customers in developed and developing countries are among the emerging trends that will shape the market in next five years. Also, the usage of different materials to build swimming pools such as fiberglass, vinyl, and concrete is one of the major factors that is driving the global pool equipment market. In addition to it, growth of the tourism and hospitality industry, increase in urban population, and penetration of the internet contributing to the rise in awareness about pros and cons of having swimming pools for residential buyers are the significant factors that will boost the market during the forecast period.

Pool Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

The residential segment is likely to be the largest contributor to the global pool equipment and maintenance market

The residential segment is likely to be the largest contributor to the global pool equipment market and include buyers such as an individual house, apartment, and condominium owners. The number of swimming pools in the individual house segment is lower than the apartment and condominium segment. However, the number of swimming pools in apartments and condominiums is increasing due to urbanization across the globe and rise in awareness to stay fit. Likewise, the growth of in-ground pools will surpass above ground pools. The pool equipment segment is likely to witness the maximum growth and the pool pump segment is going to be a dominant segment.

Click the link to read more about Pool Equipment and Maintenance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2017-2022 https://arizton.com/reports/market-analysis/pool-equipment-and-maintenance-market

Pool Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

North America to remain the largest market and market in RoW and likely to surpass Europe in 2022

North America had the highest number of swimming pools in 2016, and it is expected to sustain its position during the forecast period. Europe held the second position in terms of a number of swimming pools in 2016, but RoW is expected to surpass it by 2022. RoW, which constitutes Latin America and MEA, is likely to account for more than 28% of the market share in terms of revenue and installed pool base, respectively in 2022.