Author Shares A Valuable Encounter With A Behavioral Elf

WILLARD, MO, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of sources that emphasize the value of reward and punishment to children. While most books present this lesson through an extensive list of guides for children to peruse, this presentation can become unappealing to the younger crowd in some instances. Dr. Nanette Crighton writes a children’s book that stimulates overall learning to children.

The Christmas Spryte Encounter: Bad Behavior introduces the character of a behavioral elf named Glynt P. Spryte who visits a young girl on Christmas Eve. His duty call is triggered by the girl’s unruly behavior. With his goal to amend the girl’s horrible actions, Glynt P. Spryte warns the girl about being omitted from the Nice List, a list that contains the names of children who will be receiving a gift from Santa. He gives her the condition of changing her miserable manners before Christmas morning to remain on the list. Can she possibly become a nice girl by Christmas?

Dr. Crighton’s brilliant piece is presented with colorful and whimsical illustrations to promote interest to children. Furthermore, it comes with a website that grants the summary of the story, for easy reference to both the children and the parents. It is not only pleasing and delightful, but is also inviting in every way. This creation, as stated by Dr. Crighton, is truly meant to stay in the hearts of the younger crowd for a long time!

About the Author:

Dr. Nanette Crighton is a physician who practices aesthetic medicine in Springfield, MO. She lives with her husband in Willard, MO.

Product details:

Grade Level: Kindergarten - 6

Paperback: 28 pages

Publisher: BookBlastPro Inc. (August 1, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1947352865

ISBN-13: 978-1947352865

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inches

Book Availability:

