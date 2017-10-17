Author Shares The Value Of Being True To Oneself: I Am Somebody Special

HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being unique is beautiful in every way. Many reading materials remind a person to be unapologetically true to oneself and to everyone else. While many of those sources focus on a list of things to ponder, I Am Somebody Special is a children’s book that focuses on the great things that can happen to a person when she remains true to herself.

Jenny Foor writes a wonderful story that centers around the character of Penelope the Polar Bear. Being new to the community, she struggles to fit in at first. Gaining friends becomes a big challenge due to her unique physical characteristics. Penelope begins to question herself and her abilities in the beginning, but eventually realizes that being different is being special – and being special is a gift. Penelope stays true to herself and embraces her individuality. A bright day comes for her when she meets her extra special friends who accept her for who she is, as much as she accepts them for the way that they are. Together, they complement each other and enjoy each other’s company.

I Am Somebody Special comes with beautifully created illustrations to encourage learning for every young reader. An attractive website for this children’s book presents its summary and gives an emphasis of what the story is all about. This book will take the younger crowd into a wonderful journey that teaches how one should embrace the gift of being special. Furthermore, it serves as a reminder to parents to always encourage their kids to accept themselves instead of trying to change for others to accept them. In the end, one can find true happiness by being true to herself! A must-read!

About the Author:

Jenn Monroy aka "Jenny Foor" is a Florida native who graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Psychology. My heart and soul belongs to children of all ages and backgrounds. My greatest wish is for children to be liked and loved by their peers and those who care for them for who they are on the inside and for what they bring to this world. Physical traits should not matter and children should be encouraged by the community to be proud of where they come from and be proud of any "special" traits they have. All children deserve the opportunity to shine and rise to the top of their class and be friends with whomever they wish. If in the end that person chooses not to be their friend then that is their loss, but each child in this world needs to be proud of the "special" person they are! God made each of us just the way we are for a specific reason! May God bless each and every one of you.... young and old and always remember… I Am Somebody Special!

Product details:

Paperback: 18 pages

Publisher: AuthorHouse (December 9, 2015)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1504965280

ISBN-13: 978-1504965286

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.5 inches

Book Availabiity:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/tGDHbr

Reference: http://bookblastpro.com/news/author-shares-value-true-oneself-somebody-special/