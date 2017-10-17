Author Gives A Glimpse Of The World Of Magic Through A Well-Made Website

ALTRINCHAM, CH, UK, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Krivinskas invites the readers to explore The Magician’s Quest: The Mage Knight through the new website. Designed to provide an easy experience, it enables every reader to have a direct access to the summary of the book and the information about the author. The website’s informative appearance allows readers to navigate other features: how to order a copy of the book and who to contact to get further details about the book; it also contains a “learn more” feature.

The Magician’s Quest: The Mage Knight presents a gripping story that takes the readers into the world of Magic. This two-part story centers upon the ‘return to youth’ of a Master Magician, Stefan who has lived many lives. His previous activities have revolved around developing his skills as a Magician. He has discovered a magical way to restore his youth by finding his ‘safe place’ to allow his magic to transform his body, necessitating sleeping for a year to wake up as a young man. With enhanced magical weapons, he travels into Helfing to battle against the King of Kytan, the invader who has killed the King and Queen. Stefan rescues Princess Sophie and her maid Marta from the invading forces. Stefan takes back the royal castle and subsequently marries Sophie; together, they rule the Kingdom. Inevitably the King of Kytan seeks to retake the strategic Castle and sends the bulk of his army to achieve this. The cycle of battles continues for Stefan and the Kytan Empire.

Peter Krivinskas encourages every reader to join Stefan in his journey. The story, even with its fictional approach, relays a valuable lesson about a true hero. As powerful as the Magician is, he cannot protect everyone that he cares about. The twist and turns of events will interest those who find themselves sharing the same interest as the author.

About the Author:

Peter is a former lawyer living near Manchester England. He is married with three grown sons. The idea for the book came to him in a dream. He woke from the dream in the middle of the night, took out his laptop and typed what he could remember before, like most dreams, his memory of it faded with the morning sun. Two further books have already been written following the adventures of the Mage Knight but have not been published yet.

Product details:

Paperback: 260 pages

Publisher: BookBlastPro Inc. (June 16, 2017)

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/R1u8wD

