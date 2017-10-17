Vadodara Marathon-The second largest marathon of India to be conducted on January 7,2018
7th Edition of Vadodara Marathon to take place on January 07, 2018
MG Motor India announced as title sponsor
Vadodara: The seventh edition of Vadodara Marathon, the secondlargest marathon of India, is scheduled on January 07, 2018; continuing its legacy of ‘Sports-Seva–Swacchta’. Supported by MG Motor India as title sponsor to raise health awareness in the region, the seventh edition is full of attractions, pre-events and social messages to be spread throughout the marathon. With this, the Vadodara Marathon has also announced the medal designing competition, where the creative brains can design medals for Marathon 2018 and the selected design will be felicitated and awarded by Team Marathon. Vadodara Marathon-the most awaited event of Vadodara will be held on January 7,2018. The second largest marathon of India and Gujarat’s largest marathon will have various categories viz. full marathon of 42 kms, half marathon of 21.9 kms, 10 km Run, Fun Run of 5kms, Divyang Run, Jawan Run and Pledge Run. From this year, the marathon will be flagged off from Pologround. The Route has finalized subject to AIMS approval. This year, the Vadodara Marathon has introduced a new category called THE HOME COMING RUN, for the Indians staying overseas. Vadodara Marathon invites these NRG/ NRIs to feel the goose bumps, while running a marathon on their motherland. About 200 plus NRGs have already given confirmations about the participation in THE HOME COMING RUN, which will be a 5km Fun Run. The title sponsor for the seventh edition of Vadodara Marathon is MG Motor India, which recently entered India through its first Car manufacturing facility in Halol in Gujarat. Along with the other causes , Vadodara Marathon aims to bring awareness about our duty as a citizen to execute our right of voting, in the forth coming elections. Keeping this in mind, Team Marathon has planned VOTATHON, an awareness walkathon at Vadodara which will be a pre-event to Marathon. Addressing a press conference, the Chairperson of Vadodara Marathon Ms. Tejal Amin said, “ The seventh season of Marathon is very special as we are introducing the home coming run for the Indians staying abroad. We want them to reconnect with their roots here. Many Indians settled abroad participate in marathons happening in their countries. Having them run on our soil here will be a great way to revisit their country and culture. We are very happy to announce that renowned car manufacturing company like MG Motor will be the title sponsor for the seventh season of Vadodara Marathon. As per our tradition, Vadodara Marathon will promote various causes through this marathon. Dr. Bhagwatiben Oza will be the brand ambassador of Vadodara Marathon’s seventh edition. WE are proud to announce that Vadodara Marathon is probably the only marathon to have an 82 year active sports woman as its brand ambassador. Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director of MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd, said, “To spread greater awareness around the importance of fitness and health of the people here, MG Motor India which inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in Halol last month, is proud to be associated with the sporting event – Vadodara Marathon.” “MG Motor’s association with the event also marks the company’s first initiative to work towards the overall benefit of the citizens here at large. ‘Run with Red’ exemplifies the can-do spirit of the people in their quest towards an overall sustainable and healthy environment,” Mr. Chaba said. “Gujarat being now home for us, our overall aim is to contribute towards a better tomorrow through health awareness programs like these. As a sign of our commitment to the Baroda city and Gujarat, we have decided to get associated with Vadodara Marathon this year and will continue to support the sporting event,” Mr. Chaba added. The sixth season of Vadodara Marathon had already received an overwhelming response with more than 78,000 registrations. With the online registrations for the seventh season having begun already, marathon runners have also started registering for the marathon 2018. Vadodara Marathon is different from other marathons as it is always conducted with the aim to promote various social causes. About Morris Garages Founded in the UK in 1924, MG (Morris Garages) was world famous for its sports cars/cabriolet series, sought after by many celebrities including British Prime Ministers and even the British royal family. Set up in 1930 in Abingdon, UK, the MG Car Club has more than a million loyal fans, making it by far one of the world’s largest clubs for a single brand. MG, the iconic British Racing Sports Brand has evolved into a modern-day innovative brand through the last 93 years.
