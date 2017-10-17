VRXOne Continues to Grab Huge Response at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, gave the honors of his visit to Munfarid VRXOne

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand Worldskills competition 2017 in Abu Dhabi continues to power through and receive superb response on the second day as well. Around 10,000 competitors, technical experts, supporters and observers have joined together as Abu Dhabi becomes the first country in the Middle East to host the Worldskills Competition, and the excitement is only mounting.

Amidst all the enthusiasm, the anticipation was even greater when His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, gave the honors of his visit to Munfarid VRXOne stall and appreciated the scope of the VR-aided technology within government’s vision of futuristic education in the UAE.

Virtual Reality is an amazing and revolutionary technology that has the potential to take learning and training to the next level in the UAE. VR-aided programs use innovative and creative simulations in order to create a realistic 3D environment which can help to enhance learning and skill development in real life. The motion captured based physical interactivity makes this technology highly immersive in nature and offers unlimited possibilities to play with.

Munfarid Consulting, in collaboration with Google Education partner Learn IT, offers fully customizable solutions for advanced level learning in the fields of education and corporate training as well as healthcare and industrial. Google Education applications use collaborative tools for adaptive and evolving learning techniques expanding the horizons for cutting-edge skills development.

Munfarid Consulting works with an aim to become an integral part in transformation of learning and development sector in the Middle East by locally integrating a global operating framework in line with the government’s vision for the educational future of the youth.

The future is in your hands - Skill it