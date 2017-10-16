Meyer Lucas Real Estate Arizona Announces Newest Team Member Amber Oldroyd
Meyer Lucas Real Estate, EXP announces the addition of Amber Oldroyd to Arizona real estate team.
“Amber is an excellent addition to our Arizona team. She has planted roots in the Phoenix area and has an extensive background in sales after spending 17 years with Verizon in various senior leadership and management roles.”, said MLRE President and founder, Holly Meyer Lucas. “Our Arizona clients are going to love working with Amber; she offers strong business acumen and a high degree of professional skills that our clients will find exceptionally valuable when working with her as their agent. Tiffany and I are thrilled to have her!”
“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Meyer Lucas Real Estate team here in the Phoenix area.”, said Amber Oldroyd. “MLRE is an established brand and I am looking forward to working with Tiffany to expand the company here in Arizona, utilizing the sales, customer service, and leadership skills that I have acquired over the course of my professional career.”
Meyer Lucas Real Estate is a top producing real estate team based out of Jupiter, Florida. The company recently opened an office in the Phoenix area, expanding their services to their established professional athlete clientele who reside in Arizona during their off seasons or participate in Major League Baseball’s Spring Training Cactus League in the Phoenix area. The Arizona MLRE office will also serve first time home buyers, corporate relocations, and other residential real estate services that make up MLRE’s core business.
To contact MLRE Arizona about buying, selling or investing in real estate in the Phoenix area, email info@meyerlucas.com
ABOUT MEYER LUCAS REAL ESTATE
Meyer Lucas Real Estate powered by eXp Realty, is a top real estate company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida. Current clientele ranges from first time home buyers to high-net-worth individuals. Founder and President, Holly Meyer Lucas is an award winning, top producing Realtor. She is regarded as an expert in the field of real estate and is often sought out as a thought leader in the Sports and Entertainment real estate arena. Meyer Lucas is known locally and nationally for her professional athlete and celebrity clientele and has been featured in various national publications, including being featured on the cover of the national and international editions of Top Agent Magazine in 2016.
For more information, please visit www.meyerlucasrealestate.com.
