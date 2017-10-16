Young Brothers Taekwondo Raises $61k for Houston Food Bank

Houston and Pittsburgh Martial Arts Schools Partner to Help Hurricane Have Depleted Food Bank

CYPRESS, TEXAS , USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Difficult times always bring out the best in people, and Hurricane Harvey was no exception. The recent hurricane that devastated Houston and other areas of southeast Texas has brought out some of the worst of times in the region. On the other hand, Hurricane Harvey is also responsible for bringing out some of the best in the people.

Saturday September, 23, some of the best in people’s character was on exhibit as taekwondo students from Young Brothers Taekwondo held a Break-A-Thon fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. Grand Master David McCloskey, of Young Brothers Taekwondo – Cypress Creek Lakes/Bridgeland, the organizer of the event presented the Houston Food Bank with a check in the amount of $61,604.44 on October 7.

According to Yolanda Alexander, the Community Engagement Manager for the Houston Food Bank and the recipient of the donation, this donation represents “more than 184,000 nutritious meals, a $1 contribution will provide for 3 nutritious meals.”

This fundraiser was not the result of just one local taekwondo studio’s efforts, but the combined effort of twelve (12) schools, three (3) Houston schools, and nine (9) Pittsburgh, PA schools.

Led locally by Young Brothers Taekwondo Grand Master David McCloskey along with Grand Master Mark Giambi of the Bellaire school, and Masters Adrian De Los Reyes and Kristie Bradford of the Copperfield studio, the Houston area master instructors wanted to do something to support their community.

When Grand Master McCloskey briefed the head of Young Brothers Taekwondo – Grand Master Young Bo Kong in Pittsburgh, PA about the devastation and recuperation of the city, Grand Master Kong informed McCloskey that his Pittsburgh areas schools were already in the process of discussing ways to help. The two Grand Masters and the leaders from all of the schools decided to raise funds and make a donation to an organization that could really feel its charitable impact, the Houston Food Bank.

According to McCloskey, “nine Pittsburgh Young Brothers schools donations totaled more than $51,000” of the funds raised. “Master Gavula’s Cranberry school raised more than $15,000 and Master Dee (Cottage’s Hampton school) donated another $14,000. Grand Master Kong himself also made a large personal contribution.”

Master Erik Gavula spokesperson for the Pittsburgh area schools, shared, “This came together in less than two weeks. This (raising this amount) was incredible.”

“My original goal was to raise $5,000 in my studio,” added McCloskey. The final combined donation of all Young Brothers studios exceeded that goal 12 fold!

Young Brothers Taekwondo has a history of organizing philanthropic donations. Gavula stated, “Through our charity efforts Young Brothers has raised over $550,000 to date for those in need.”

According to Gavula, the Pittsburgh studios have regularly held two tournaments per year where they raised funds “benefitting the Homeless Children’s Education Fund and we raised more than $100,000 over the years. In 2012, we raised funds for Live Like Lou, a student who had ALS disease, and also Hurricane Sandy victims.”

Gavula also added that this year, Young Brothers Taekwondo’s Pittsburgh schools plan one more fund raiser in November to benefit “About the Warrior – a local organization in Western PA.”

Houston Food Bank representative Yolanda Alexander was impressed by the donation. She noted, “It was great to see kids help us, it was kids helping kids!”

Alexander shared, “We (Houston Food Bank) are the largest food bank in the nation in space with 308,000 square feet and in distribution. The Houston Food Bank served 83 million nutritious meals last year.” To volunteer or donate to the Houston Food Bank, visit http://www.houstonfoodbank.org.

Young Brothers Houston would like to thank Grand Master Yong Bo Kong and the Pittsburgh school instructors: Young Brothers Headquarters North Hills – Grand Master Yong Bo Kong, Butler – Master Timothy Curci, Cranberry Township – Master Erik Gavula, Fox Chapel – Master Brianne Norris, Hampton – Master Dee Cottage, Hermitage – Master John Dunworth, Indiana - Master Andrea Casagranda, Latrobe, and Young Brothers Alpha, Master Gavula and Master Cottage.

In Houston, Young Brothers Taekwondo has schools in the following communities, Grand Master Mark Giambi– Bellaire, Grand Master David McCloskey - Cypress Creek Lakes/Bridgeland, Master Adrian De Los Reyes and Kristie Bradford– Copperfield.