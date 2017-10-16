OrgHarvest Cannabis Equity Offering at 50 cents per share

Front View

Nevada Cannabis Stock offering

HSL Inc. dba OrgHarvest (OTCMKTS:HSPG)

OrgHarvest Announces Availability of Equity Offering



Incline Village, Nevada offices of HSL, Inc. — 10/16/2017 — Today OrgHarvest at its monthly Board Meeting with members, Dr. Dean Cohen, James Adams, and Frank Celecia have announced availability of an Equity offering at 50 cents per share as of 10/16/2017, enabling Investors to visit our website at www.orgharvest.us and download the Private Placement and subscription agreement.

We are in the Cannabis cultivation and production area, trading on the OTCIQ seeking a minimum of Seven Million dollars to become fully operational. The funds will be used to purchase the following; Two million dollars for a medical and Production license in Nevada and four acres of land preapproved in Nevada. Five Million dollars for 80,000 square foot high tech greenhouse with automated feeding units and deprivation lighting and Solar power, for greenhouse construction and permits.

Gross sales after the second year are projected at 60 million dollars annually with 90% gross profit.

The company continues to search for a working relationship with an Investment Bank in the Cannabis arena.

“OrgHarvest plans to be one of the largest cultivators of Cannabis in Nevada with the production of 13 tons a year from 80 thousand square feet of greenhouses,” said Frank Celecia, CEO”.

Name and symbol change

OrgHarvest is a new company in the Nevada recreational marijuana industry dedicated to cultivating and the production of cannabis and Cannabis products. Home Shopping Latino, Inc. is the parent company of OrgHarvest and is registered in the State of Delaware. Home Shopping Latino, Inc. trades publicly under the stock symbol “HSPG” on the Over-the-Counter Market in the USA(OTCIQ). OrgHarvest is a (dba). The company will submit the necessary information and will file for a symbol change to “ORGH”.

Existing Common Shareholders

Shareholders of common shares of HSL Inc. do not have to do anything with their existing shares and will automatically be converted one for one in the new company OrgHarvest.

The company will file for a name change to OrgHarvest. OrgHarvest will cultivate high-quality cannabis and cannabis plants. The company’s goal is to provide high-quality cannabis to retail marijuana stores, manufacturing and other cultivation facilities in Las Vegas, Reno, and the surrounding areas.

The company will distribute cannabis through wholesale transactions to qualified marijuana establishments. The company will operate under stringent quality control processes with all of the marijuana products to be distributed only after passing all state-required inspections by independent third-party testing facilities and internal inspections, before being provided to the end users. The company will seek to obtain a license to operate a Cultivation and Production facility from the Department of Taxation in the State of Nevada.

OrgHarvest will not only strive to provide high-quality cannabis but produce it in the most sustainable manner. We are poised to become an industry leader in the cannabis industry. The target market for OrgHarvest comprises of retail stores, processors, and the 45 million tourists that visit Las Vegas and Reno/Lake Tahoe each year and adjacent producers interested in local businesses and farms that create products from the ground up.

Market

Recent research indicates that the cannabis industry has been growing steadily and rapidly since the passage of laws allowing the distribution of marijuana. According to Oakland based marijuana angel investment network, The ArcView Group (Executive Summary, 5th Edition), national legal sales for 2016 grew to $6.7 billion from $5 billion in 2015, fueled by explosive growth in adult use market sales. The growth continues a robust pattern that ArcView estimates will lead to a $22.6 billion market in 2021 at a 27% compound annual growth rate.

In November 2016, a new set of regulations paved the way for a recreational marijuana market in Nevada. The State of Nevada began recreational sales on July 1, 2017, which is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the next five years thus adding up to $433 million in sales annually by 2021. The evolving legal environment combined with changing public attitudes are all factors contributing to a perfect storm to cultivate industry growth.

*Note Artist rendition of the high tech and cost-effective, and environment-friendly greenhouses from the Netherlands



Founded in 2006, OrgHarvest (OTCIQ “HSPG”) is positioning to be a Cannabis Cultivation leader in Nevada. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to service Cannabis users in the state of Nevada.

