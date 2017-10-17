Gumstix® Enables Support for NXP® Single Chip System Modules
Launch a Single Board Computer (SBC) Media Center with the Cobalt or use it to design your own custom design in Geppetto
Feature Rich Development Board for NXP® Semiconductor - SCM-i.MX 6Quad/6Dual Single Chip System Module (SCM
Now in minutes, Innovators can design and order SCM-powered hardware combining their choices of network connection, communication bus, and hardware features.
The NXP SCM-i.MX 6D/Q [Dual, Quad] Core SCM combines the i.MX 6 quad- or dual-core applications processor, NXP MMPF0100 power management system, integrated flash memory, over 100 passives and up to 2 GB DDR2 Package-on-Package RAM into a single-chip solution.
Now IoT innovators can, in minutes, design and order SCM-powered hardware combining their choices of network connection, communication bus, and hardware features. During the design process, users can compare alternatives for features and costs, create multiple projects and receive complete custom BSPs and free automated documentation. Designers can go straight from a design to an order in one session with no engineering required.
The NXP SCM is equipped with a wide range of I/O, multimedia processing, and connectivity features. Condensing it, a feature-rich power management IC and over 100 passive circuit elements into a single package, the SCM-i.MX 6Quad/6Dual greatly reduces the SoC’s cumulative footprint.
The feature-rich Gumstix Cobalt MC single board computer shows off some of the best multimedia features of the NXP SCM with CSI2 camera, native HDMI, and audio, and connects over Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth. Texas Instrument’s Wilink8 WiFi/Bluetooth module serves as the Cobalt MC’s wireless connection. It provides 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0 with BLE to the SCM from an external U.FL antenna.
“At Gumstix, we believe the core intellectual property of a device developer is the application software and the industrial design,” says Gordon Kruberg, Gumstix CEO. “Supporting the NXP® SCM in Geppetto® D2O supports our mission to provide IoT and industrial innovators the fastest, most versatile, path to production for their ideas.”
The Gumstix Cobalt MC source description is available in Geppetto for any Geppetto user to copy and modify the board to meet their specific device requirements in minutes.
About Gumstix, Inc.
As a global leader in design-to-order hardware and manufacturing solutions. Gumstix® gives its customers the power to solve their electronic design challenges with Geppetto® D2O -- the online design-to-order system-- and a broad portfolio of small computers and embedded boards. In addition to engineers and industrial designers, Gumstix® helps students, educators, and makers unlock their creative ideas to bring them to market. Since pioneering the concept of an extremely small computer-on-module (COM) with a full implementation of Linux in 2003, the company has grown to support over 20,000 diverse customers. Gumstix systems have launched some of the world’s coolest products - from phones to drones - on commercial, university, and hobbyist workbenches in over 45 countries. For more information, visit www.gumstix.
