Cure AHC awards $33,000 Grant to Aarhus University (Denmark)

Latest Cure AHC Research Funding

Targets Treatment of Cognitive Impairment in Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cure AHC, Inc. has awarded a grant of $33,000 to. Karin Lykke-Hartmann, Ph.D., of Aarhus University in Denmark for her project “Neuroelectrophysiological Study of D801Y Mouse Model, Cognition and Learning Focus”. The 4 month project will involve understanding how the plasticity of the neurons contribute towards the cognitive performance in the D801Y mutation of the gene ATP1A3. Findings from this study may be useful for future pharmacological treatments.

“We are hopeful that this project will fill in some key gaps in knowledge about AHC and propel us forward with candidates for treatment,” said Dr. Lykke-Hartmann.

“Cure AHC recognizes that cognition/learning poses one of the biggest barriers to those with AHC functioning fully in society. We are hopeful this research will go a long way towards eliminating this symptom of AHC.” said Cure AHC Co-Founder and President Jeff Wuchich. Cure AHC plans to fund several other collaborative and complementary research projects in 2017 and 2018, with an aim to raise $600,000 USD.

Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) is a currently incurable, rare and painful neurological disorder that causes episodes of temporary paralysis that last minutes or even days. AHC is often mistaken for cerebral palsy or epilepsy, which impairs the ability to learn and communicate. AHC also affects muscle control, causing shallow breathing and difficulty walking and swallowing. Researchers discovered the gene that causes Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) in 2012 and they continue to make progress in their understanding of the disease, which aids in better treatment and ultimately a cure for AHC sufferers, as well as potential benefit to more mainstream diseases such as epilepsy, stroke, and heart disease.

Cure AHC is a global 501 (c) 3 Non-profit organization created to raise awareness and research funds to develop a treatment and discover the cure for Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood. Donations to Cure AHC can be made online through the www.cureahc.org donation page or a check may be sent to Cure AHC, Inc. at 8480 Honeycutt RD, #200 Raleigh, NC 27615. Please visit www.cureahc.org or email info@cureahc.org for more information. To reach Karin Lykke-Hartmann, email Karin at kly@biomed.au.dk.