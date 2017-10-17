Award-winning actor Christine Solomon picks projects that give back

The busy international actor is proud of joining forces with Josh Duhamel to raise funds for the GMC veteran’s cause Building for America’s Bravest

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV host, actor and philanthropist Christine Solomon has a number of upcoming film and television projects, but in between time on-set, Christine has made it a priority to give back through her work. Recently, Christine joined as the lead host (narrating the public service documentary-style film in support of returning U.S. military veterans, and conducting live interviews with guests and callers) for GMC’s Building for America’s Bravest and #enlistme campaign.

Renowned actor Josh Duhamel is GMC’s ambassador for the powerful campaign, which aims to raise awareness and funds for severely injured service men and women to help get them into accessible homes. Since 2016, the program, which raises money to build life-changing smart homes designed to meet the specific needs of our veterans (including automated doors and lighting, wide doorways and special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, cabinets and counters that can be raised and lowered, and central heating and air conditioning systems that can be controlled by tablets), has raised over 17 million dollars.

Born in Egypt and raised in Montreal, the multi-talent can be seen in two Hollywood feature comedies, ‘The Big Shot’ (2017) released worldwide and currently showcasing on Virgin Airline, and ‘Kids Can’ (2018), which is currently in post-production.

The Big Shot recently announced it has been picked up for distribution by Sony Pictures. The comedy, which also stars John Hennigan (WWE star), James Russo (Django Unchained) and Malcom Danare (Ever After High), follows two producers who are threatened by their boss to make a successful movie. The pair turn to the only solution they can think of: Kill an actor - movie makes money.

Kids Can aligns with Christine’s goals to give back through her projects. The film, which follows two young brothers on a movie-making adventure, has just announced it is partnering with Feed the Children, and is set to donate a portion of the proceeds made by the film to their organization, as well as to Anti-Bullying groups and organizations that assist children in the arts. This feel-good film is for kids, by kids.

Christine is excited to be attached as a co-lead in ‘Gabriel’s Gift’, set to be directed by Academy Award nominee Roland Joffe, and also stars in ‘Yasmine’, a TV series set to premiere in Middle Eastern countries later this year.

The charismatic performer has worked in a wide range of Canadian, American and international productions. Her career has been one based on versatility. Stage-trained, she has performed in more than 20 plays, is a voice-over artist, and has appeared in numerous film and television roles.

Her big break came at the 2006 Cairo International Film Festival, where she was cast in two feature films: Balad Al Banat and Basra. In the films, she clearly showcased the unparalleled power of her on-screen presence, and played a critical role in having both films selected at the Cairo International Film Festival.

Her resume includes roles in 'The Score' (2001) starring Academy-Award winning actors Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando; VH1's 'Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story' (2001); Sony Pictures' 'Head In the Clouds' (2004); HBO Canada's 'Fakers' (2009); and, award-winning foreign films, 'Basra' (2008, Egypt) and 'Heliopolis' (2009, Egypt). Christine has also hosted shows and events and has appeared in television commercials and endorsements.

