Halfpenny Technologies and Iggbo Announce Partnership to Streamline Integration for Iggbo On-Demand Technologies
Halfpenny and Iggbo announced the launch of their clinical data exchange platform to automate requests from providers needing in-home phlebotomy services.BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUE BELL, PA (October 17, 2017) -- Halfpenny Technologies and Iggbo announced today the launch of their clinical data exchange platform to automate requests from providers needing in-home phlebotomy clinical lab services for their patients. Together, the companies have created full electronic medical records (EMR) integration with Iggbo’s platform, called CareOS, so that health systems can easily place orders for blood draws and others care services. Once an order is placed in a provider’s EMR through the integration, the request for phlebotomy services will publish directly to a network of curated healthcare professionals who are available for dispatch at the health system’s discretion. The integration has been fully tested and successfully implemented at a world-renowned cancer research and treatment center for the past year in a pilot program.
Moving forward, the partnership between Halfpenny and Iggbo will allow health systems, laboratories, and others to use Iggbo’s CareOS technology to automate their process of procuring, managing, and tracking their workforce to perform various healthcare services, including but not limited to phlebotomy, home health, mobile sonography – at the most convenient location possible (home, work, in-office, or other brick and mortar locations). Iggbo’s technology allows healthcare organizations to dispatch their own labor force for specimen collection or easily tap into a skilled network of specialists on its platform to perform healthcare services.
“Our partnership with Iggbo will optimize the current in-efficient process of servicing home-bound patients in the need of clinical services, such as a simple lab collection,” said Tim Kowalski, President and CEO of Halfpenny Technologies. “Our 17+ years’ experience in working with hospitals nationwide in securely handling high volume clinical transactions will be a natural complement to the Iggbo technology platform.”
Prior to the Iggbo and Halfpenny collaboration, dispatching and managing healthcare services on-demand — ranging from services on a medical campus or at a patient’s location of choice — was not possible. The partnership between Halfpenny Technologies and Iggbo now makes this seamless connection a reality. Providers at health systems, like the major cancer treatment center used in the pilot phase, can quickly and easily schedule clinical services at a convenient location, chosen by the patient and their healthcare provider, with the push of a button. Once an appointment has been set at the patient's desired location, a series of reminders take place – email, text, and automated phone calls – to ensure appointments are never missed. Every healthcare service provided is monitored, tracked, and connected digitally through status updates and Iggbo’s CareOS dashboard.
In addition to dispatching clinicians to perform in-home care services, Iggbo provides brick and mortar care centers around the country to further improve patient options for quality, personalized care.
“Iggbo’s technology in conjunction with the Halfpenny partnership, allows hospitals to leverage their pre-existing clinical workflows through their EMR while opening a new chapter of on-demand healthcare delivery,” said Nuno Valentine, co-founder and CEO of Iggbo. “Healthcare organizations can now leverage their own bevy of labor or tap into a high-quality, curated network of third party clinicians.”
The partnership between Iggbo and Halfpenny was designed to save time and money while improving compliance and patient outcomes.
About Iggbo:
Iggbo is a healthcare technology company that makes personalized medicine possible for everyone. Our award-winning care coordination platform enables healthcare companies to aggregate their healthcare solutions, services and labor into one place. Using Iggbo’s technology, our partners can automate their process for procuring, dispatching, tracking, and paying their labor. Any healthcare organization can digitally manage their own internal workforce on our platform, or they can discover and connect with trusted, vetted, high-quality labor groups to complete their services in a variety of settings – mobile, in-office phlebotomy, events, and brick and mortar care centers. The Iggbo platform puts a thousand healthcare solutions at the fingertips of our customers.
About Halfpenny Technologies
Halfpenny Technologies is a leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions enabling meaningful clinical data exchange. Our cloud-based, fully-managed solutions provide hospitals, labs, health plans, pharmacies, and HIEs with a secure, vendor-neutral infrastructure that supports care coordination, care management, regulatory requirements and data analysis within and between healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit www.halfpenny.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/halfpennytech and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/halfpenny-technologies.
