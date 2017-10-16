WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ ADDS CRANK CANVAS TO ITS BRAND PORTFOLIO



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Crank Canvas to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch stated, “Crank Canvas is the perfect accessory for anyone engaged in serious fishing. It provides the most practical method of storing tackle and supplies. If you fish regularly, you know how annoying it can be to keep tackle, crankbait and lures organized. This is your answer!”

Crank Canvas is the ultimate lure storage solution for you or the angler in your life. With six current options, housing from 12 to 54 clear individual pockets, the Crank Canvas rolls into an easy-to-store and carry package that is perfect for the boat or shore. The Crank Canvas is great for big and small fishing tackle.

Anyone who knows what a crank bait is, understands the need for this tackle organizer. The Crank Canvas will be the last crank bait organizer you will ever buy for storing your crank baits, plugs, lures and hard baits. The individual pockets keep lures untangled and it rolls up into a compact unit for easy storage, and Crank Canvas is made using durable materials with UV inhibitors.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

