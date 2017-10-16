WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ SIGNS CASTAKITE® TO MARKETING CONTRACT



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Castakite® the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch commented, “The slogan ‘Perfect for All Ages’ is the best description for Castakite® because it’s the ultimate hassle-free toy for kids and adults. Kite flying was never more enjoyable or easier.”

Castakite® is the kite launcher and flyer with a fishing pole design that truly makes kite flying child’s play and something the whole family can enjoy together. Children as young as four can experience the joy of kite flying without the tangles, line burns, and frustration of conventional kite winders and spools. Parents love that it entices kids away from their screens and out of the house for active, outdoor play. Castakite® also can open the world of kite flying to wheelchair-bound children, as there is no need to run to catch the wind to send a kite soaring!

The fully-assembled Castakite® comes pre-strung with 150 feet of quality kite string and packed with a 29-inch nylon diamond kite, though it works as easily with any 15 to 60-inch kite, so the fun begins the moment the package is opened. Castakite® is designed and manufactured in the USA.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

