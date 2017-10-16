WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ ADDS EZCLIPSE TO ITS INTERNATIONAL BRAND PORTFOLIO



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premiere one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of EzClipse, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch commented, “EzClipse specializes in magnetic trims and shades for existing recessed lighting. The Company offers some of most unique home décor and accessories products we’ve seen in years, proving that minor cosmetic additions can enhance the aesthetic beauty and appearance of any room.”

EzClipse has assembled a diverse team of experts who combine to create the right ingredients for success. Throughout the development of EzClipse, that team ensured that the product would require no tools for installation. Many years of research, dedication, design and engineering led to the product’s patented magnetic design. EzClipse aims to become the industry leader in décor for the recessed lighting space and will continue to evolve while staying ahead of the trends.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

