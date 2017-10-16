WEST PALM BEACH , FL, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS RELEASE

BIG CAT BRANDZ ANNOUNCES MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH SQUIDDIES OF AUSTRALIA



West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of the Flip Reel by Squiddies of Australia to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch commented, “The Flip Reel by Squiddies is a modern take on the ancient art of hand line fishing. A hand line gets you up close and personal with the fish you’re trying to catch, and the Flip Reel makes it safe and easy for you and the kids to enjoy the thrill of catching fish without the hassle of extensive fishing apparatus. Grab and go!”

The Flip Reel by Squiddies is the perfect way to introduce fishing to any family member or friend without the cost of expensive and technical equipment and finding the places to store it all. The Flip Reel is sold throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

