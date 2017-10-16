Ben Robertson of Menadena Achieves Certified Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Status
Ben Robertson of Menadena received the Duct Tape Marketing Certified Consultant designation developed by John Jantsch for small businesses.
With this accomplishment, as a Certified Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Ben Robertson will provide his clients with:
∙ Predictable results with the Duct Tape Marketing System
∙ Comprehensive marketing strategy development
∙ Implementation on the most impactful marketing tactics available
∙ The latest information in relation to current marketing trends
John Jantsch, the author of Duct Tape Marketing and founder of the Duct Tape Marketing organization, developed the certified level for the company's Consultant Network to acknowledge those consultants that placed a heavy emphasis on the success factors of the Duct Tape Marketing System.
"Small business owners can be confident that when they hire a Duct Tape Marketing Certified Consultant that not only do they have all the current tools, methodology, and know-how to create a successful marketing system for them, but they also have one of the strongest marketing networks backing them up and keeping them up to date on the ever-changing digital environment," said John Jantsch, founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.
Ben Robertson stated, "I'm proud to be recognized in this group of professionals and would like to thank John Jantsch, the Duct Tape Marketing organization, and Consultant Network."
The Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network includes 100+ certified marketing consultants located around the world all implementing the Duct Tape Marketing System - a program developed to finally serve small business owners in a strategic and effective way. The professionals attracted to this idea share the same point of view about serving small business, and that spills over into to how they show up and participate in the network and succeed for their clients.
Network members share without reservation, inspire by doing, lend a hand or a word of encouragement, teach, collaborate, and contribute every bit as much as they take away in benefit. It's that sense of community that makes the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network such a strong resource for marketing professionals across the globe.
About Menadena
Menadena was started in 2006 in Keene, New Hampshire and is dedicated to helping small businesses grow through website design, search engine optimization, and marketing strategy. Ben Robertson began designing websites for himself in 2014 and soon got hired by local companies who liked his work. Menadena now serves clients from Cape Cod to Hawaii with 5-star ratings on Facebook, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau of New Hampshire.
Benjamin Robertson
Menadena LLC
603-499-4590
email us here