BIG CAT BRANDZ PROMOTES THE HELPING HAND CANE

West Palm Beach, FL – October 10, 2017 – Big Cat Brandz LLC, the premier one-stop shop for emerging brands, announced today the addition of Helping Hand Cane of Indiana, developed by Barbara Wood, to the extensive portfolio of companies it represents.

Dave Branch noted, “The Helping Hand Cane is a marvel for anyone recovering from an accident or for any senior citizen who needs additional balance support . . . but the kicker is that it includes a one-handed grabber to retrieve items without bending one’s torso.”

The Helping Hand Cane gives cane users more independence without compromising safety. The attached grabber is always ready to help, and because of its unique, one-handed operation, the user never loses the control of the cane.

Dave Branch added, “It’s easy. Just place your fingers underneath the finger grip and push down on the top of the plunger with your palm to extend the claw to pick up an item. When you release the plunger, the claw closes so that the grip on the item is firm and secure and will not release until you push on the plunger again.”

With the Helping Hand Cane, just one push of the plunger picks up an item and one push releases it. The Helping Hand Cane is the perfect gift for the person who no longer wishes to struggle to pick up things by hand, thereby risking a fall, or rely on someone else for assistance.



With offices in Miami and West Palm Beach, Big Cat Brandz is the leading new product placement and branding company in the United States. Big Cat Brandz can place any product into the hands of the actual decision-making buyer, and we do that across all categories with every retailer. What takes everyone else months, if not years, takes us days. For more information: http://bigcatbrandz.com

