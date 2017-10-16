Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital Outpatient Tower to be Named for Sorenson Legacy Foundation
Generous gift to serve critical healthcare needsSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital’s new Outpatient Tower will be named for the Sorenson Legacy Foundation, thanks to a recent generous gift.
The 9-story Sorenson Legacy Outpatient Tower will serve several critical healthcare needs, including consolidating the hospital’s regionally recognized cancer services and offering an innovative Simulation Learning Center for advanced clinical training. It will also serve as home to a new “LiVe Well Center,” offering comprehensive lifestyle assessments, fitness testing, and nutritional counseling.
“My father was passionate about improving healthcare practices for both doctors and their patients, and that dedication lives on in each of his children,” said Joe Sorenson, president of the Sorenson Legacy Foundation. “We’re proud to support this new medical facility and look forward to seeing the impact it will make on this community.”
Expected to be completed in fall of 2018, Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital’s replacement project brings together the best in hospital design and clinical performance to benefit patients, physicians, and caregivers alike. In addition to the Sorenson Legacy Outpatient Tower, the project includes a new 12-story patient tower, and numerous campus improvements that will set a new standard for care and provide for patient needs in an efficient, cost-effective manner.
About Intermountain Foundation
Intermountain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports Intermountain Healthcare’s not-for-profit system comprised of 22 hospitals, 180 clinics, and 39,000 dedicated employees. Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information: intermountainfoundation.org.
Daron Cowley
Intermountain Healthcare
801-442-2834
email us here