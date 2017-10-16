VMUG Announces Tech Superstar Line-up for Upcoming Atlanta UserCon
The event will include keynote presentations by Google and VMware along with sessions on exciting VMware integrations like Amazon Web Services.ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VMware User Group (VMUG) is excited to announce the line-up for the Atlanta UserCon this week. The event will include keynote presentations by Sunil Nambiar, Product Manager at Google for the Chrome and Android Enterprise team, and Noah Wasmer, Senior Vice President of Mobile Products at VMware, along with sessions on exciting VMware announcements and integrations like Amazon Web Services.
Noah Wasmer’s opening keynote, “The Evolution of Endpoint Management within a Digital Workspace”, will focus on his perspective on the evolution of endpoint management into a device-agnostic platform enabling a smarter and more secure workspace for the business. Attendees will look at real-world customer examples to radically transform PC management, unify management across desktop to the internet of things, and enable transformative experiences for users and IT.
The lunch keynote will be given by Sunil Nambiar, Product Manager at Google for the Chrome and Android Enterprise team. The surge of mobile devices seen in the workplace makes it more and more important for IT to have the ability to secure and distribute work apps across endpoints. Google's popular operating systems, Android and Chrome OS, come in many shapes and flavors with built-in functionality to meet diverse mobile use cases. Attendees will see what VMware, Google, and Samsung have done to simplify the admin and end-user experience to enable mobile productivity on any Android and Chrome OS devices.
The closing keynote will be given by Chris McCain, Director of Product Management for Networking and Security at VMware. The landscape of IT infrastructure is changing drastically as the private and public clouds collide into seamless infrastructure. New partnerships between VMware and public cloud providers are creating opportunities for companies to be more agile, efficient, and scalable than ever before. This collision is an opportunity for the IT professional to capture lightning in a bottle by learning new skills that will keep them on the forefront of the changing data center architecture. IT professionals, like the organizations they work for, need to adopt growth mindsets that take challenges head-on, embrace new technologies, and let go of the fixed mindset of old data center methods. The success of new data center strategies hinges on the ability of IT organizations to realize the value of new tools, automated processes, and a more unified workforce.
In addition to these speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with vendors, sponsors, and partners in the Exhibit Hall and participate in a variety of other technical sessions from VMware and community experts!
Registration for VMUG UserCon events are open to all members of the tech industry and are free. Visit http://vmug.com/attend to view the most up-to-date agenda and register for these must-attend events for VMware users.
About VMware User Group (VMUG)
VMware User Group (VMUG) is an independent, customer-led organization made up of more than 100,000 members globally, created to maximize members’ use of VMware and partner solutions through knowledge, sharing, training, collaboration, and events. VMUG is the largest user group in the virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions industry. Interested in joining VMUG? Visit vmug.com and sign up, membership is always free and you can start enjoying the benefits of the VMUG community immediately.
