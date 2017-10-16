Brick Matching Experts Publish Newest Web Site for Staining Education
The new web site, www.HowToStainMasonry.com, includes useful information and tutorials for both the inexperienced beginner and the seasoned DIY expert on how to use their DIY masonry staining kits. At this new site, learning to use the tools and techniques that the experts use is as easy as watching a video, reading a tutorial, then picking up the brush. The site’s goal is to include how-to instructions on staining all kinds of masonry, including brick, mortar, faded concrete pavers, manufactured stone, and more.
Don Foster talks about why Masonry Cosmetics wanted to help educate their customers. “This is how we make our living, but it is so much more than that. We created this site because we care about masonry. We want to provide a place for you to find free and accurate information about staining your masonry with a product that won’t hurt your masonry surface”, says Foster.
About Masonry Cosmetics:
Masonry Cosmetics Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a unique, proprietary proven masonry staining and color enhancement process that permanently bonds with any porous masonry product including brick, block, mortar, and manufactured stone. The process has been independently tested and verified to have a life expectancy of over 40 years with no signs of failure. Its product will never peel, flake, crack or blister. Masonry Cosmetics Inc. provides staining services and also offers a full line of masonry staining kits sold throughout the United States and internationally. Professional staining kits ideal for general contractors and masons can be found at www.BrickmanStainKit.com; a smaller “do-it-yourself” size kit designed for the consumer is offered at www.BrickMatchKit.com. Additional details on the company and its masonry staining technology are available at www.MasonryCosmetics.com.
