Beyond Security Announces 3rd Hack2Win Competition at Code Blue Japan

Cupertino, CA October 16, 2017 – Beyond Security, a leading provider for automated security testing solutions including vulnerability management announced the 3rd Hack2Win Code Blue competition, with prize awarded up to $50.000 USD. The competition will be taking place in Tokyo, Japan from November 7 through 10th.

“This year we have changed the format, raised the difficulty level and increased the prizes," said Noam Rathaus, CTO and CO-Founder of Beyond Security. “A device would be considered ‘hacked’ if the participant can prove that they gained access to the device’s post-authentication admin web interface, changed some configuration value such as the Wi-Fi password or made the device do something it’s not supposed to do - like execute code, or open a port/service which was previously closed” he added.

This year’s competition will have three categories, there will be six total targets, two for each category. There are prizes for each category, different payouts, and different winning requirements. Each category has different prizes and highest prize will be given to the first eligible submission. Additionally, a Quadcopter will be given to one participant awarded “The Best of the Show.” To learn more about this competition and eligibility requirement, please visit, https://codeblue.jp/2017/en/contents/contests.html



The Code Blue is organized by the BLUE Inc and this year it will take place in Tokyo, Japan from November 7-10. The conference covers areas like information security and cyber security, and security specialists from all over the world participates to exchange information and interact. For more information, visit https://10times.com/code-blue/

SecuriTeam Secure Disclosure (SSD) is a vulnerability disclosure program establish in 2007 by Beyond Security. SSD acquires high end vulnerabilities in various stages of research, PoC and similar affecting major operating systems, software, devices. SSD reports them to the vendors and its clients.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, please contact – Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Or visit us at www.beyondsecurity.com and https://blogs.securiteam.com/



