Customers’ payment card data at risk with nearly half of organisations not fully compliant with regulations

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent security report shows that nearly half of organisations are not fully compliant with payment card data regulations, putting customers’ card details at risk.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is designed to reduce the risk of a data breach and potential fraud by implementing policies surrounding encryption, access and authentication, physical security and retention of data.

The Verizon 2017 Payment Security Report revealed that only 55.4% of organisations showed full compliance with the PCI DSS. The retail industry displayed only 60% compliance with regulation number 12: ‘maintain information security policies’.

The 2017 Data Breach report confirmed that 73% of data breaches were financially motivated. Therefore the importance of employees being able to spot potential threats, such as tampered card readers and suspicious activity, is critical.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Organisations looking to deal effectively with their customers should be providing safe and secure transactions using methods set out in the PCI DSS. Making staff aware of the policies and practical applications in reducing risk can improve the data security environment and prevent reputational damage for the organisation in the case of a data breach.”

IT Governance offers a comprehensive Security Awareness Programme to help organisations build and maintain a culture of data security. Tailored to each business’ requirements, the programme provides a bespoke training platform that informs and improves employee understanding of compliance to mitigate the risk of payment card fraud.

Benefits of the programme:

• Analysis of current needs from an experienced consultant.

• Report and recommendations for achieving your training objectives.

• A tailored project plan for delivery.

• Constructive evaluation to address continued awareness following initial training.

