Even & Odd Minds

Even & Odd Minds, LLC Made the List of 2017’s Top 500 Inclusive American Businesses in the OMNIKAL’s 17th Annual Business Summit held in NY.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNIKAL, the nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, has recently acknowledged Even & Odd Minds, LLC as one of the Nations “Top Businesses” for 2017. This exclusive ranking is a reflection of Even & Odd Minds, LLC overall vision, leadership and economic accomplishments in moving our economy forward. The award, known as the Omni500, represents the most unique class of companies who have earned the distinction of fostering a culture of sustainable growth among the communities they serve.

Even & Odd Minds, an Information Technology Consulting and Professional Services firm that offer varied technical IT Services across Business verticals, was selected by DiversityBusiness.com as one of the top 50 Diversity Owned Businesses in Delaware and the Top 50 Privately Owned Businesses in Delaware. Additionally, Even & Odd Minds was included in the OMNI500 List of “Top Businesses in America” for 2017. The diversity business list has become a nationally recognized compilation of companies that truly differentiate themselves in their respective markets.

Even & Odd Minds was Ranked 23rd on the Top 50 Diversity Owned Businesses in Delaware.

2017 marks OMNIKAL’S 17th annual listing of the Nation’s top businesses. Over 2 million businesses participated in this year’s program. The “Top Businesses” are determined by a selection committee, which evaluates the eligibility for all submissions in each award categories. The selection committee bases their decision on a set of criteria which includes: reviewing each entrant’s business profile, website and gross annual sales submitted. The businesses selected on these lists have become highly coveted among corporations, government agencies and educational institutions that desire to increase opportunities with privately held businesses.

“We are very proud to continue to support men and women who have become the core of our nation’s innovation, productivity and economic growth. This distinct group of entrepreneurs continues to produce exceptional results and serve as a prime example for current and future generations,” says Kenton Clarke, President & CEO of OMNIKAL.

Ravi Goel, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Even & Odd Minds commented: “We are honored to be selected and ranked among OMNIKAL’s top 500 businesses and specifically to be named in the Omni500 List for 2017. It is also an honor for us to be included among an innovative group of entrepreneurs from across the United States and as I reflect on this recognition, I am especially proud of what EOMinds has accomplished with our team working in partnership with our amazing clients!”

The List

The “Top American Businesses Lists” offers the most comprehensive look at the strongest and largest segment of the United States economy – America’s privately held companies. These middle market companies are the most recognized and respected, having truly differentiated themselves in our ever-evolving inclusive marketplace. “Top businesses that make The OMNI500 Lists receive significant media exposure both locally and nationally, with over 20 million who view and use the lists every year.

For the complete list of winning companies, please visit: www.omnikal.com

About Even & Odd Minds, LLC

Even & Odd Minds is a talent-driven consulting firm providing individual consultants, project teams, and strategic outsourcing services to clients in a wide range of industries. We leverage our recruiting expertise to deliver high-end consulting services for engagements in select Information Technology and Engineering disciplines. Founded in 2011, Even & Odd Minds combines international reach with local depth, serving our clients all over North America.

Web - http://www.eominds.com

LinkedIn - http://www.linkedin.com/company/even-&-odd-minds-llc

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/EOMinds

Twitter - https://twitter.com/EOMinds

Google Plus - https://plus.google.com/+EOMinds

For additional information, please contact:

Even & Odd Minds, LLC

