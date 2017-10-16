2017 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced
The 2017 inductees include:
• Innovative Individuals: Suzanne Sawyer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Penn Medicine, and Matt Gove, Chief Consumer Officer for Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.
• Innovative Provider Organizations: Scripps Health in San Diego, CA and Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, CA.
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.
About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Farrah Hunt Thompson
(404) 429-8672
- END -
Sara Foster
Greystone.Net
7704077685
email us here