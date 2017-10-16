There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,909 in the last 365 days.

2017 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame inductees of the Class of 2017 have been announced. The inductees will be honored at an awards presentation held October 24, 2017 at the 21st Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Austin, TX.

The 2017 inductees include:
• Innovative Individuals: Suzanne Sawyer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Penn Medicine, and Matt Gove, Chief Consumer Officer for Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.
• Innovative Provider Organizations: Scripps Health in San Diego, CA and Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, CA.

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.

About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.

