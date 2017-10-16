Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Situation Awareness Systems Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022

SITUATION AWARENESS SYSTEMS-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017      

Description: 

This report studies the global Situation Awareness Systems market, analyzes and researches the Situation Awareness Systems development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
BAE Systems (UK) 
D3 Security Management Systems (Canada) 
Honeywell International, Inc. (US) 
Harris Corporation (US) 
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US) 
Denso Corporation (Japan) 
Barco N.V (Belgium) 
CNL Software (UK) 
DRS Technologies, Inc. (US) 
General Dynamics Corporation (US) 
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (US) 
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) 
Microsoft Corporation (US) 
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) 
Proximex Corporation (US) 
Raytheon Company (US) 
Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US) 
The Mariner Group, LLC (US) 
Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Situation Awareness Systems can be split into 
Command & Control System 
Fire & Flood Alarm System 
Physical Security Information Management 
Radar 
Radio Frequency Identification Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems 
Others

Market segment by Application, Situation Awareness Systems can be split into 
Military & Defense 
Aerospace 
Healthcare 
Marine Security 
Cyber Security 
Automotive 
Mining & Oil & Gas 
Industrial 
Others

Table of Contents:

Global Situation Awareness Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Situation Awareness Systems 
1.1 Situation Awareness Systems Market Overview 
1.1.1 Situation Awareness Systems Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Situation Awareness Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Situation Awareness Systems Market by Type 
1.3.1 Command & Control System 
1.3.2 Fire & Flood Alarm System 
1.3.3 Physical Security Information Management 
1.3.4 Radar 
1.3.5 Radio Frequency Identification Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) Systems 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Situation Awareness Systems Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Military & Defense 
1.4.2 Aerospace 
1.4.3 Healthcare 
1.4.4 Marine Security 
1.4.5 Cyber Security 
1.4.6 Automotive 
1.4.7 Mining & Oil & Gas 
1.4.8 Industrial 
1.4.9 Others

2 Global Situation Awareness Systems Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Situation Awareness Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

…….

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 BAE Systems (UK) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 D3 Security Management Systems (Canada) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Honeywell International, Inc. (US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Harris Corporation (US) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Denso Corporation (Japan) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Barco N.V (Belgium) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 CNL Software (UK) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 DRS Technologies, Inc. (US) 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 General Dynamics Corporation (US) 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Situation Awareness Systems Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (US) 
3.12 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) 
3.13 Microsoft Corporation (US) 
3.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) 
3.15 Proximex Corporation (US) 
3.16 Raytheon Company (US) 
3.17 Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US) 
3.18 The Mariner Group, LLC (US) 
3.19 Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Continued…..

