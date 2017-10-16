Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Operating Room Management Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022

OPERATING ROOM MANAGEMENT-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017    

Description: 

This report studies the global Operating Room Management market, analyzes and researches the Operating Room Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Cerner Corp. 
McKesson Corp 
Becton 
Dickinson and Company 
Omnicell, Inc. 
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 
Getinge AB 
Richard Wolf GmbH 
Steris PLC 
Nexus AG 
General Electric Company 
Optum Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Operating Room Management can be split into 
Services 
Solution

Market segment by Application, Operating Room Management can be split into 
Anesthesia Information Management Systems 
Data Management and Communication Solutions 
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions 
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions 
Performance Management Solutions 
Other Solutions

Table of Contents:

Global Operating Room Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Operating Room Management 
1.1 Operating Room Management Market Overview 
1.1.1 Operating Room Management Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Operating Room Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Operating Room Management Market by Type 
1.3.1 Services 
1.3.2 Solution 
1.4 Operating Room Management Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Anesthesia Information Management Systems 
1.4.2 Data Management and Communication Solutions 
1.4.3 Operating Room Supply Management Solutions 
1.4.4 Operating Room Scheduling Solutions 
1.4.5 Performance Management Solutions 
1.4.6 Other Solutions

2 Global Operating Room Management Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Operating Room Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

……

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Cerner Corp. 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 McKesson Corp 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Becton 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Dickinson and Company 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Omnicell, Inc. 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Getinge AB 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Richard Wolf GmbH 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Steris PLC 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Nexus AG 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Operating Room Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 General Electric Company 
3.12 Optum Inc.

Continued…..

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

