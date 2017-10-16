Operating Room Management Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022

OPERATING ROOM MANAGEMENT-Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating Room Management Market 2017

Description:

This report studies the global Operating Room Management market, analyzes and researches the Operating Room Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Omnicell, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Getinge AB

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris PLC

Nexus AG

General Electric Company

Optum Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Operating Room Management can be split into

Services

Solution

Market segment by Application, Operating Room Management can be split into

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Data Management and Communication Solutions

Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

Performance Management Solutions

Other Solutions

