Operating Room Management Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2017 To 2022
PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating Room Management Market 2017
Description:
This report studies the global Operating Room Management market, analyzes and researches the Operating Room Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cerner Corp.
McKesson Corp
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Omnicell, Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Getinge AB
Richard Wolf GmbH
Steris PLC
Nexus AG
General Electric Company
Optum Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Operating Room Management can be split into
Services
Solution
Market segment by Application, Operating Room Management can be split into
Anesthesia Information Management Systems
Data Management and Communication Solutions
Operating Room Supply Management Solutions
Operating Room Scheduling Solutions
Performance Management Solutions
Other Solutions
Table of Contents:
Global Operating Room Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Operating Room Management
1.1 Operating Room Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Operating Room Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Operating Room Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Operating Room Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Services
1.3.2 Solution
1.4 Operating Room Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Anesthesia Information Management Systems
1.4.2 Data Management and Communication Solutions
1.4.3 Operating Room Supply Management Solutions
1.4.4 Operating Room Scheduling Solutions
1.4.5 Performance Management Solutions
1.4.6 Other Solutions
2 Global Operating Room Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Operating Room Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
……
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
Continued…..
