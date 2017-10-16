Detonator 2017 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts to 2022

global detonator market size is estimated to grow from USD 851.36 million in 2016 to USD 762.42 million by 2022

This report studies the Detonator market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Detonator market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global detonator market size is estimated to grow from USD 851.36 million in 2016 to USD 762.42 million by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of -1.30% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global Detonator market include

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Orica

CNIGC

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

Huhua

Nanling Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Sichuan Yahua

Leiming Kehua

IDEAL

Gezhouba Explosive

Sasol

AEL

ENAEX

EPC Groupe

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

AUSTIN

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Detonator in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

China

EMEA

Americas

India & SEA

Oceania

On the basis of product, the Detonator market is primarily split into

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Others

Table of Contents

1 Detonator Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Detonator 1

1.2 Detonator Segment by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Detonator Production (Million Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022F) 1

1.2.2 Global Detonator Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 2

1.2.3 Industrial Electric Detonators 2

1.2.4 Shock Tube Detonators 2

1.3 Global Detonator Segment by Applications 3

2 Global Detonator Market Competition by Manufacturers 4

2.1 Global Detonator Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 4

2.1.1 Global Detonator Capacity (M Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 4

2.1.2 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 7

2.2 Global Detonator Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 10

2.3 Global Detonator Average Price ($/K Units) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 13

2.4 Manufacturers Detonator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 15

2.5 Detonator Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.5.1 Detonator Market Concentration Rate 16

2.5.2 Detonator Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 16

3 Global Detonator Production by Regions (2012-2017F) 18

3.1 Global Detonator Capacity (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 18

3.2 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 20

3.3 Global Detonator Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 22

3.4 Global Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 24

3.5 Americas Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 25

3.5.1 Americas Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 25

3.5.2 Americas Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 25

3.6 EMEA Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 26

3.6.1 EMEA Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 26

3.6.2 EMEA Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 26

3.7 China Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 27

3.7.1 China Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 27

3.7.2 China Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 28

3.8 Oceania Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 29

3.8.1 Oceania Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 29

3.8.2 Oceania Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 29

3.9 India & SEA Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 30

3.9.1 India & SEA Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 30

3.9.2 India & SEA Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 30

4 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) by Regions (2012-2017F) 32

4.1 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) by Regions (2012-2017F) 32

4.2 Americas Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 33

4.3 EMEA Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 34

4.4 China Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 35

4.5 India & SEA Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 36

4.6 Oceania Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 37

5 Global Detonator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types 38

5.1 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017F) 38

5.2 Global Detonator Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017F) 39

5.3 Global Detonator Price ($/K Units) by Type (2012-2017F) 40

5.4 Global Detonator Production Growth (%) by Type (2012-2017F) 41

6 Global Detonator Market Analysis by Applications 42

6.1 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017F) 42

6.2 Global Detonator Consumption Growth Rate by Applications (2012-2017F) 43

7 Global Detonator Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 44

7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive 44

7.1.1 Company Profile 44

7.1.2 Detonator Product Category 45

7.1.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 45

7.1.4 Contact Information 47

7.2 Orica 47

7.2.1 Company Profile 47

7.2.2 Detonator Product Category, Application and Specification 48

7.2.3 Orica Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 51

7.2.4 Contact Information 52

7.3 CNIGC 52

7.3.1 Company Profile 52

7.3.2 Detonator Product Category, 53

7.3.3 CNIGC Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 54

7.3.4 Contact Information 55

7.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL 55

7.4.1 Company Profile 55

7.4.2 Detonator Product Category, Application and Specification 56

7.4.3 Dyno Nobel/IPL Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 61

7.4.4 Contact Information 63

7.5 MAXAM 63

