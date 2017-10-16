Detonator 2017 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts to 2022
global detonator market size is estimated to grow from USD 851.36 million in 2016 to USD 762.42 million by 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detonator Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Detonator -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report studies the Detonator market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Detonator market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global detonator market size is estimated to grow from USD 851.36 million in 2016 to USD 762.42 million by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of -1.30% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Detonator market include
Yunnan Civil Explosive
Orica
CNIGC
Dyno Nobel/IPL
MAXAM
Huhua
Nanling Civil Explosive
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Sichuan Yahua
Leiming Kehua
IDEAL
Gezhouba Explosive
Sasol
AEL
ENAEX
EPC Groupe
BME Mining
NOF Corporation
AUSTIN
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390388-global-detonator-market-research-report-2017-2022
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Detonator in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
China
EMEA
Americas
India & SEA
Oceania
On the basis of product, the Detonator market is primarily split into
Industrial Electric Detonators
Shock Tube Detonators
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Coal Mines
Metal Mines
Non-metal Mines
Railway/Road
Hydraulic & Hydropower
Others
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2390388-global-detonator-market-research-report-2017-2022
Table of Contents
1 Detonator Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Detonator 1
1.2 Detonator Segment by Types 1
1.2.1 Global Detonator Production (Million Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022F) 1
1.2.2 Global Detonator Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2016 2
1.2.3 Industrial Electric Detonators 2
1.2.4 Shock Tube Detonators 2
1.3 Global Detonator Segment by Applications 3
2 Global Detonator Market Competition by Manufacturers 4
2.1 Global Detonator Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 4
2.1.1 Global Detonator Capacity (M Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 4
2.1.2 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 7
2.2 Global Detonator Revenue (Million USD) and Share (%) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 10
2.3 Global Detonator Average Price ($/K Units) by Manufacturers (2012-2017F) 13
2.4 Manufacturers Detonator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area 15
2.5 Detonator Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16
2.5.1 Detonator Market Concentration Rate 16
2.5.2 Detonator Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 16
3 Global Detonator Production by Regions (2012-2017F) 18
3.1 Global Detonator Capacity (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 18
3.2 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 20
3.3 Global Detonator Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017F) 22
3.4 Global Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 24
3.5 Americas Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 25
3.5.1 Americas Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 25
3.5.2 Americas Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 25
3.6 EMEA Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 26
3.6.1 EMEA Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 26
3.6.2 EMEA Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 26
3.7 China Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 27
3.7.1 China Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 27
3.7.2 China Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 28
3.8 Oceania Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 29
3.8.1 Oceania Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 29
3.8.2 Oceania Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 29
3.9 India & SEA Detonator Production (2012-2017F) 30
3.9.1 India & SEA Detonator Production (M Units) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017F) 30
3.9.2 India & SEA Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 30
4 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) by Regions (2012-2017F) 32
4.1 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) by Regions (2012-2017F) 32
4.2 Americas Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 33
4.3 EMEA Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 34
4.4 China Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 35
4.5 India & SEA Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 36
4.6 Oceania Detonator Consumption (M Units) Forecast (2012-2017E) 37
5 Global Detonator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types 38
5.1 Global Detonator Production (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017F) 38
5.2 Global Detonator Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017F) 39
5.3 Global Detonator Price ($/K Units) by Type (2012-2017F) 40
5.4 Global Detonator Production Growth (%) by Type (2012-2017F) 41
6 Global Detonator Market Analysis by Applications 42
6.1 Global Detonator Consumption (M Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017F) 42
6.2 Global Detonator Consumption Growth Rate by Applications (2012-2017F) 43
7 Global Detonator Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 44
7.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive 44
7.1.1 Company Profile 44
7.1.2 Detonator Product Category 45
7.1.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 45
7.1.4 Contact Information 47
7.2 Orica 47
7.2.1 Company Profile 47
7.2.2 Detonator Product Category, Application and Specification 48
7.2.3 Orica Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 51
7.2.4 Contact Information 52
7.3 CNIGC 52
7.3.1 Company Profile 52
7.3.2 Detonator Product Category, 53
7.3.3 CNIGC Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 54
7.3.4 Contact Information 55
7.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL 55
7.4.1 Company Profile 55
7.4.2 Detonator Product Category, Application and Specification 56
7.4.3 Dyno Nobel/IPL Detonator Capacity, Production (M Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price ($/K Units) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017F) 61
7.4.4 Contact Information 63
7.5 MAXAM 63
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2390388
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here