Global Consumer Floriculture Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Forecast To 2022

Consumer Floriculture -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017

Description

Global Consumer Floriculture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Global Consumer Floriculture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Dümmen Orange 
Syngenta Flowers 
Finlays 
Beekenkamp 
Karuturi 
Oserian 
Selecta One 
Washington Bulb 
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio 
Carzan Flowers 
Rosebud 
Kariki 
Multiflora 
Karen Roses 
Harvest Flower 
Queens Group 
Ball Horticultural

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Consumer Floriculture in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Cut Flowers 
Bedding Plants 
Potted Plants 
Other 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Consumer Floriculture for each application, including 
Personal Use 
Gift 
Conference & Activities 
Other

Table of Contents

Global Consumer Floriculture Market Research Report 2017 
1 Consumer Floriculture Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Floriculture 
1.2 Consumer Floriculture Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Cut Flowers 
1.2.4 Bedding Plants 
1.2.5 Potted Plants 
1.2.6 Other 
1.3 Global Consumer Floriculture Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Consumer Floriculture Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Personal Use 
1.3.3 Gift 
1.3.4 Conference & Activities 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Global Consumer Floriculture Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Consumer Floriculture (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Consumer Floriculture Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

....

7 Global Consumer Floriculture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Dümmen Orange 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Dümmen Orange Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Syngenta Flowers 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Syngenta Flowers Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Finlays 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Finlays Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Beekenkamp 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Beekenkamp Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Karuturi 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Karuturi Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Oserian 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Oserian Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Selecta One 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Selecta One Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Washington Bulb 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Washington Bulb Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Carzan Flowers 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Consumer Floriculture Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Carzan Flowers Consumer Floriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 Rosebud 
7.12 Kariki 
7.13 Multiflora 
7.14 Karen Roses 
7.15 Harvest Flower 
7.16 Queens Group 
7.17 Ball Horticultural

