L'Oréal Groupe in Beauty and Personal Care Is Bound To Make An Impact In Your Business

L'Oréal Groupe in Beauty and Personal Care - Strategy, SWOT and Corporate Finance Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L’Oréal Group in Beauty and Personal Care

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “L’Oréal Group in Beauty and Personal Care -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis 2017 Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

L'Oréal is set to lead the global beauty and personal care industry. However, it faces challenges from local rivals in emerging markets, and niche brands capturing the eyes of millennials in Western markets. This calls for swifter action on the acquisition of high-equity niche labels, a strategy pursued by rivals. L'Oréal also needs to uphold its edge in dermocosmetics, and leverage digital expertise to deliver impactful retail experiences, especially, where it operates its own stores.

As it faces dynamic niche brands, the company is stepping up acquisition activity and alliances with beauty tech start-ups to renew its portfolio and innovation strategy. As smart diagnostics, healthy living and experience take hold in the industry, L'Oréal needs to steer its future course to these consumer megatrends. Mass beauty also requires a focus on reinvention and premiumisation as quality is no longer confined to premium labels.

Company and market share data provide a detailed look at the financial position of L'Oréal Groupe, while in-depth qualitative analysis will help you understand the brand strategy and growth prospects of L'Oréal Groupe.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1555578-l-oreal-group-in-beauty-and-personal-care-world

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

THIS REPORT EXAMINES:

Company share by region and sector

Brand portfolio

New product developments

Marketing and distribution strategies

A detailed SWOT analysis of L'Oréal Groupe provides strategic intelligence on:

Strengths and weaknesses

Category and country opportunities for growth

Challenges and threats from current competition and future prospects

Global and regional market positions

Research You Can Trust:

Euromonitor International's company profile reports are written by our Beauty and Personal Care research team, a dedicated group of analysts that knows the industry inside and out.

Buy this report to inform your planning, strategy, marketing, sales and competitor intelligence functions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1555578-l-oreal-group-in-beauty-and-personal-care-world

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Scope

STRATEGIC EVALUATION

Key company facts

Innovations drive L’Oréal sales

Stellar half year in 2016 dented by unfavourable exchange rates

L’Oréal’s model for white space

SWOT: L’Oréal Groupe

Objectives and challenges

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

L'Oréal in line with global growth but key rivals doing it better

Growing competition from Estée Lauder and Unilever

MARKET ASSESSMENT

L’Oréal’s focus spans across all key categories to drive growth

L'Oréal seeks more in-depth regional focus

Balancing regional portfolio

GEOGRAPHIC AND CATEGORY OPPORTUNITIES

L'Oréal to lead beauty as P&G divests brands to Coty

L'Oréal’s stagnant share in global colour cosmetics needs attention

Mass colour cosmetics witnesses a new genre of vibrant brands

Fast fashion foray into mass colour cosmetics

Indigenous brands take over mass colour in emerging markets

Mac and Benefit exerting pressure on L'Oréal’s premium labels

Digital media an important platform for “new age” colour cosmetics

L’Oréal’s hair care global presence deepens as prospects spread

Niely drives hair care growth for L'Oréal

L'Oréal comes under competitive pressure in NA hair care

L'Oréal taps niche and derma skin care to bolster competitiveness

L'Oréal targets mass skin care in China

L'Oréal targets men’s toiletries in Asia Pacific and beyond

L’Oréal’s luxury fragrance houses thrive in premium-aligned regions

L'Oréal hinting at a luxury path in fragrances

BRAND STRATEGY

L'Oréal uses brand segmentation to drive growth

L'Oréal drives sales for Lancôme and YSL through innovation

L'Oréal develops alternative premium brands

L'Oréal Paris reinventing its image

Maybelline’s prioritises new markets

Garnier responding to challenges from local brands

L'Oréal targets pharmacies through La Roche-Posay and Vichy

OPERATIONS

Regional research and development centres

L'Oréal factory locations by category

RECOMMENDATIONS

Key success factors: Reinventing mass and integrating acquisitions

APPENDIX: COMPETITOR ANALYTICS

Competitor Analytics tool

Overview

Competitors

Market Overlap

Treemap

Overlap Matrices

APPENDIX: INDUSTRY FORECAST MODEL

About Euromonitor International’s Industry Forecast Model

Soft drivers and the Industry Forecast Model

Growth decomposition explained

Significance and applications for growth decomposition

Key applications for Industry Forecast Models

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1555578

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

