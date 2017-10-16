Hear from ProQR Therapeutics: RNA Therapeutics for Patients with Cystic Fibrosis
ProQR is dedicated to discovering and developing RNA therapeutics for severe genetic rare diseases. Their QR-010 molecule is designed to address the most common mutation which causes cystic fibrosis. It has now demonstrated safety and clinical activity in two early clinical trials. This program integrated a creative approach to preclinical data, delivery, and clinical trial design to quickly advance this potential RNA therapeutic for a significant orphan disease population. Using a similar creative approach, ProQR have developed their second molecule, QR-110 for individuals with Leber’s congential amaurosis Type 10 into a now on-going clinical trial. Beyond that, have a pipeline of RNA therapeutics.
In the last several years, the RNA-based therapeutic development field has made good on the promise of decades of preclinical research. There are some outstanding and creative clinical trials using RNA-based therapeutics and strong momentum to bring these RNA-based therapeutics to patients.
"I will share the challenges and choices made in bringing these molecules to development using QR-010 as the key example as it is farthest along."
- Noreen Roth Henig
Hear more from Dr. Henig at RNA Therapeutics this February 2018, as she presents 'RNA Therapeutics for Patients with Cystic Fibrosis: QR-010 and Beyond'
