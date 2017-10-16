Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Heat Pipes 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.33% and Forecast to 2021”

Heat Pipes Market 2017

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system that combines the principle of phase transition and thermal conductivity to facilitate the transfer of heat between two solid surfaces. Thermodynamic working fluid contained in the hot side/surface of the heat pipe absorbs heat from the surface and gets converted into vapor. This vapor travels to the cold side and condenses into liquid again and is drawn back to the hot side through capillary action and the action repeats.

The analysts forecast the global heat pipes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global heat pipes market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Heat Pipes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Advanced cooling technologies

• Wakefield- vette

• ThermoTek

• Colmac Coil Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

• Aavid Thermalloy

• Asia Vital Components

• Chaun Choung Technology (CCI)

• Cooler Master

• DAU

• Deepcool Industries

• Forcecon Tech

• Foxconn

• Fujikura

• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

• Innergy tech

• S & P Coil Products

• TaiSol Electronics

• WTL-heatpipe (SHANGHAI WTL HEAT PIPE TECHNOLOGY)

Market driver

• Rise in exports of electronic goods from APAC

Market driver
• Rise in exports of electronic goods from APAC

Market challenge

• Decline in number of coal-based power plants

Market challenge
• Decline in number of coal-based power plants

Market trend

• Use of LHP and PHP in avionic systems

Market trend
• Use of LHP and PHP in avionic systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global heat pipes market in aerospace and defense industry

• Global heat pipes market in automotive industry

• Global heat pipes market in food and beverage industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Heat pipes market in EMEA

• Heat pipes market in APAC

• Heat pipes market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Use of LHP and PHP in avionic systems

• Growing investments in renewable energy

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued