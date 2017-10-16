Global Inflight Catering Industry Research, Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand & Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Inflight Catering market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Inflight Catering in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Inflight Catering market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Gate Gourmet

Cathay Pacific Catering

LSG Sky Chefs

Flying Food Group

Dnata

Newrest International Group

SATS Ltd

Emirates Flight Catering

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Meals

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Inflight Catering for each application, including

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Other

Table of Contents

Global Inflight Catering Market Research Report 2017

1 Inflight Catering Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Inflight Catering

1.2 Inflight Catering Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Inflight Catering Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Inflight Catering Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Meals

1.2.4 Bakery and Confectionary

1.2.5 Beverages

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Inflight Catering Segment by Application

1.3.1 Inflight Catering Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Economy Class

1.3.3 Business Class

1.3.4 First Class

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Inflight Catering Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Inflight Catering Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Inflight Catering (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Inflight Catering Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Inflight Catering Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Inflight Catering Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Inflight Catering Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Inflight Catering Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Inflight Catering Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Inflight Catering Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Inflight Catering Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Inflight Catering Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Inflight Catering Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Inflight Catering Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Inflight Catering Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Inflight Catering Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Inflight Catering Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Inflight Catering Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Inflight Catering Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Inflight Catering Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Inflight Catering Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Inflight Catering Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Inflight Catering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Inflight Catering Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Inflight Catering Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Inflight Catering Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Inflight Catering Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Inflight Catering Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Inflight Catering Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Inflight Catering Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

