Reinsurance in US Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

'Reinsurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the US reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the US economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the US insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US reinsurance segment, including:

• An outlook of the US reinsurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the US economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the US insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the US reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in the US:

• It provides historical values for the US reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in the US, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

• It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the US insurance industry

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the US reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the US reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the US insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• Demand for reinsurance capital increased during the review period, particularly in the property and casualty lines. .

• US multi-peril, US-named storms and hurricanes, and US earthquakes accounted for 53.1% of catastrophe bonds outstanding as of November 2016 .

• The top 10 reinsurers globally, accounted for 83.1% of the total life and non-life gross reinsurance premium in 2016.

• Reinsurance plays a critical role in the US property catastrophe market.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance Outlook

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total reinsurance premium accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Company Profiles

5.1.1 National Indemnity Company – company overview

5.1.2 Munich Reinsurance America – company overview

5.1.3 QBE North America – company overview

5.1.4 XL Reinsurance America Inc. – company overview

5.1.5 Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation – company overview

6 Natural and Man-made Hazards

6.1 Storm

6.2 Flooding

6.3 Wildfires

6.4 Earthquakes

6.5 Exposure

7 Definition and Methodology

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Methodology

…Continued

